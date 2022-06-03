ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden urges ban assault weapons ban, as U.S. House Democrats advance gun control bills

By Ariana Figueroa
Minnesota Reformer
Minnesota Reformer
 3 days ago
“How much more carnage are we willing to accept?” asked Biden, seen here in a file photo by Getty Images.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass gun control legislation in a speech at the White House Thursday evening, following mass shootings in New York, Texas and Oklahoma during the last three weeks.

“This isn’t about taking away anyone’s rights. This is about protecting children,” Biden said. “How much more carnage are we willing to accept?”

The plea came after a White supremacist killed 10 Black people at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York, on May 14.

Ten days later, an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was attacked by an 18-year-old man armed with a rifle and 19 children and two teachers were killed. Another mass shooting at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday night left four dead.

Biden said Congress should ban assault weapons, like the ones used in the recent mass shootings. And if Congress could not agree to ban them, Biden said the age to purchase an assault weapon should be raised from 18 to 21.

He also expressed his support for laws that would safely store guns in homes where children live, and for an end to the liability shield that prevents civil lawsuits from being brought against gun manufacturers.

“The gun industry special protections are outrageous,” Biden said. “It must end.”

Firearm related injuries are now the leading cause of death for children and adolescents in the United States, according to the New England Journal of Medicine.

‘Protecting Our Kids Act’

At the same time Biden spoke at the White House, the U.S. House Judiciary Committee passed a gun control package on a party-line vote, 25-19, following a heated all-day markup called on an emergency basis by Democrats after the recent spate of gun violence. Both the House and Senate are in recess.

The legislation, H.R. 7910, known as the Protecting Our Kids Act , is made up of eight bills related to gun control, all first introduced in 2021 by Democratic lawmakers. It’s expected to be on the House floor next week.

While the legislation is expected to pass a Democrat-controlled House, it’s unlikely to advance in the evenly divided Senate, where a small bipartisan group of senators is discussing more limited measures.

The House gun control package would raise the age of purchasing semiautomatic rifles from 18 to 21, create new requirements for storing guns in a home with children, prevent gun trafficking, require all firearms to be traceable and close the loophole on bump stocks , devices that increase the rate of fire of semiautomatic weapons, among other things.

Republicans on the committee raised repeated objections to the bill, blaming mental health problems and a lack of “family values” as the reasons for the recent mass shootings. They criticized Democrats for rushing to pass legislation.

“This is no rush action,” Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., responded. “This has been delayed for decades.”

He said all the provisions in the bill should be law today. Cohen added that assault weapons, which are typically used in mass shootings, were banned from 1994 until the law expired in 2004.

Republicans submitted 10 amendments to the bill. Only one was accepted, by Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky.

The amendment would require the attorney general to submit a report to the House and Senate Judiciary committees and to collect “the demographic data of persons who were determined to be ineligible to purchase a firearm based on a background check performed by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, including race, ethnicity, national origin, sex, gender, age, disability, average annual income, and English language proficiency, if available.”

Wisconsin shooting

Even while House members fought over gun control, more gun violence broke out in Wisconsin, where two people were shot while attending a funeral.

“As we sit here, there are multiple shots near Racine, Wisconsin,” Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Texas Democrat, said. “It is obscene, one mass shooting after another.”

Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, said mass shootings did not start with Buffalo. He argued that Congress has had since the Columbine shooting in Colorado in 1999 to do something about gun control.

But Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, called the markup a “crap proceeding,” saying Republicans did not have enough time to prepare. He said that the goal of Democrats was to “disarm the American people.”

Georgia Democratic Reps. Lucy McBath and Hank Johnson countered that Americans want commonsense gun control laws.

McBath, who became a gun safety advocate after her son Jordan was shot and killed, argued about so-called red flag laws with Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz. Red flag laws allow the courts or law enforcement to temporarily remove a firearm from an individual who is adjudged to pose a threat to themselves or others.

Gaetz submitted an amendment to insert a line into the bill that affirms that “Congress disfavors the enactment of laws that authorize a court to issue an extreme risk protection order, also known as Red Flag laws, in the States because such laws trample on an individual’s due process and Second Amendment rights.”

But McBath said that there is support for red flag laws, including from law enforcement, because they are tools to temporarily remove firearms from people in distress.

“Don’t you dare try to tout that red flag laws don’t count,” McBath said, arguing that without the laws, many people’s hands are tied when they want to remove a firearm from a loved one.

Rep. Cliff Bentz, an Oregon Republican, said that the bills before the committee would not immediately end school shootings.

“Each one of these will not help now,” he said. “These things will be challenged (in the courts) and nothing will happen for these kids.”

He criticized Democrats for not reaching out to Republicans to work on bipartisan legislation.

Florida Republican shows off firearms

Rep. Greg Steube , a Florida Republican, who participated in the markup virtually, brandished several of his guns and argued that they would be banned under the proposed laws in the legislative package.

“I hope the gun is not loaded,” Jackson Lee said.

“I’m at my house, I can do whatever I want with my guns,” Steube said.

The chair of the Judiciary Committee, Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., asked Steube if he would answer questions, which he declined.

Republican Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana blamed secularization for mass shootings, and Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin said gun violence “came down to family values.”

Tiffany accused Democrats of trying to repeal the Second Amendment, and would not engage with his Democratic colleagues who tried to debate him.

Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Penn., said she was horrified by the rhetoric from Republicans on the committee and said that they were more concerned with protecting guns than with the victims of gun violence.

“Where is the outrage over the slaughter of 19 kids and two school teachers?” she said.

Dean said that the Second Amendment has been idolized by Republicans.

“Do you think the founding fathers were picturing AR style weapons?” she said.

School safety

GOP lawmakers like Gaetz and Tom McClintock of California argued that gun free zones were actually dangerous and that guns should be allowed on school grounds, so armed law enforcement could protect students.

“Perhaps outrage isn’t the best way to write a bill,” Gaetz said.

Rep. Steve Chabot, an Ohio Republican, said that what lawmakers could do immediately is work to make schools safer, such as using funds to hire more resource officers and install metal detectors in schools.

“That’s one area where we could be working for common ground,” he said.

Separately, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will take up a bill to ban assault rifles sometime next week, when lawmakers return from recess.

While it will likely pass the House, it has no chance of getting through an evenly divided Senate, where the legislation would need 10 Republicans to join all Democrats to advance.

Pelosi said the House also will vote on McBath’s legislation on red flag laws, the  “Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act,” or H.R. 2377 .

“As we go down this path, it is our responsibility to keep gun violence front and center in the media so that, strengthened by public opinion, we can get life-saving legislation over the finish line,” Pelosi said in a statement.

“To all those in the Congress who would stand in the way of saving lives: your political survival is insignificant compared to the survival of our children.  We will not rest until the job is done.”

Pelosi said the House will also vote on Rep. David Cicilline’s  Active Shooter Alert Act, or H.R. 6538 , which creates a notification alert system during a mass shooting. The bill by the Rhode Island Democrat has 14 Republican co-sponsors.

Military-grade weapons

None of the bills debated in the House Judiciary markup would ban assault-style weapons, which were used in the New York, Texas and Oklahoma shootings. Pelosi said a hearing on an assault weapons ban will be held, but did not set a date.

Jackson Lee said that Democrats “are not done” and that there needs to be a ban on assault weapons.

But the top Republican on the committee, Jim Jordan of Ohio, said the emergency markup seemed “more of political theater,” and “is not a real attempt, in my judgment, to solve solutions.”

Jordan said that the gun control package is a radical attempt to enact federal control over “law-abiding citizens.”

Republican Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona and Dan Bishop of North Carolina echoed similar sentiments.

“Blaming the gun for what is happening in America is small-minded,” Rep. Ken Buck, a Colorado Republican, said.

The post Biden urges ban assault weapons ban, as U.S. House Democrats advance gun control bills appeared first on Minnesota Reformer .

Minnesota Reformer

Democrats from the West push update of 150-year-old federal mining law

Democrats in Congress are hoping to overhaul the nation’s 150-year-old system for mining the elements needed for battery manufacturing, as high gas prices and Russia’s war in Ukraine underline the need to transition from oil and gas to renewable energy sources. U.S. House Natural Resources Chairman Raúl Grijalva of Arizona and U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich […] The post Democrats from the West push update of 150-year-old federal mining law appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

Congress clears $40B in Ukraine aid for Biden’s signature, but some in GOP balk

WASHINGTON — U.S. senators voted overwhelmingly Thursday to send President Joe Biden a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine that will provide additional economic, humanitarian and military support to the country.  The 86-11 vote marks the second time Congress cleared a multibillion-dollar package since Russia invaded in late February. Negotiators opted both times to increase […] The post Congress clears $40B in Ukraine aid for Biden’s signature, but some in GOP balk appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Minnesota Reformer

Proposal to ban mining near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters sets off battle in Congress

A U.S. House panel broke along party lines Tuesday as its members debated mining near the most popular wilderness area in the country, following President Joe Biden’s decision earlier this year to block federal approval of a new mine. Democrats on the House Natural Resources Energy and Mineral Resources Subcommittee said they supported Minnesota U.S. […] The post Proposal to ban mining near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters sets off battle in Congress appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. House Jan. 6 Committee subpoenas 5 GOP members who declined to testify

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol subpoenaed five Republican House members Thursday who the panel believes have knowledge of the events leading up to the attack, including communication with then-President Donald Trump. The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol […] The post U.S. House Jan. 6 Committee subpoenas 5 GOP members who declined to testify appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Trump on the brink?

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is bored at Mar-a-Lago and anxious to get back in the political arena — as a candidate, not a kingmaker — according to his advisers, who are divided over whether he should launch a third bid for the presidency as early as this summer.
POTUS
Minnesota Reformer

Misinformation, violence and a paper shortage threaten midterm elections, officials say

Members of a U.S. Senate panel and election administrators raised a bevy of concerns Thursday about the challenges elections officials will face this fall, saying problems ranging from a lack of paper to coordinated misinformation campaigns could affect confidence in U.S. democracy.  A bipartisan panel of current and former elections officials and experts told the […] The post Misinformation, violence and a paper shortage threaten midterm elections, officials say appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota nurses attack hospital executive pay amid union negotiations

The Minnesota Nurses Association has come out swinging against hospital executives as they negotiate new union contracts for some 15,000 nurses at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth. Union nurses began picketing 11 Twin Cities hospitals on Wednesday — a day after their contracts expired — and launched a public ad campaign blaming […] The post Minnesota nurses attack hospital executive pay amid union negotiations appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota Reformer

Senate Democrats call on Vikings owners to address wage theft claims

Twenty-five Senate Democrats are calling on the Wilf family, owners of the Minnesota Vikings, to take “strong and swift action” in response to allegations of wage theft at their 200-acre development in Eagan. As first reported by the Reformer, more than two dozen workers say they’re still owed more than $100,000 in wages from two […] The post Senate Democrats call on Vikings owners to address wage theft claims appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
EAGAN, MN
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. House panel weighs labor law amendment to protect workers from wage theft

WASHINGTON — U.S. House lawmakers questioned several labor experts Wednesday before a House Education and Labor panel about how a new bill to amend the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 would protect workers from wage theft. House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro introduced the bill, H.R. 3712, known as the “Wage Theft Prevention and Wage […] The post U.S. House panel weighs labor law amendment to protect workers from wage theft appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

Former MN GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan received unemployment benefits after being ousted

Former MN GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan, who was ousted from her leadership role last August amid allegations of leading a toxic organization rife with sexual harassment and bullying, has received more than $8,000 in unemployment insurance, according to a campaign finance disclosure she filed. Carnahan also reported receiving $125,006 from the Minnesota Republican Party last […] The post Former MN GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan received unemployment benefits after being ousted appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
BEMIDJI, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Rep. Betty McCollum, powerful in Washington, faces tough test at home

Rep. Betty McCollum has reached the height of Washington influence, wielding control over some $700 billion each year as the top lawmaker on the subcommittee that sets the budget for the entire U.S. military. Closer to home in the east metro, however, McCollum faces a fierce challenge from a young woman of color hoping to […] The post Rep. Betty McCollum, powerful in Washington, faces tough test at home appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
WASHINGTON STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Because of one word, Minnesota can’t issue refunds for overpaid unemployment tax

They should have written “article” instead of “section.” After months of negotiations, Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill on April 29 pouring $2.7 billion into the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund, which had been drained by a record number of claims during the pandemic. Without that law, Minnesota businesses were set to suffer a 30% […] The post Because of one word, Minnesota can’t issue refunds for overpaid unemployment tax appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. Sens. Tester, Moran reach deal on care for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits

The two leaders of the U.S. Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, Montana Democrat Jon Tester and Kansas Republican Jerry Moran, have reached a deal with House leaders to pass a bill to extend health care access to veterans for conditions related to exposure to toxic chemicals during their service, the pair announced Wednesday. The consensus bill […] The post U.S. Sens. Tester, Moran reach deal on care for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MONTANA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Frustrated Democrats call for GOP help on federal gun laws after mass school shooting

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday implored Senate Republicans to work with Democrats to pass bipartisan gun control legislation, following a mass school shooting that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers in Texas. Tuesday’s massacre was the nation’s second-deadliest mass school shooting since another at Sandy Hook Elementary […] The post Frustrated Democrats call for GOP help on federal gun laws after mass school shooting appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. Senate Democrats fail to enshrine nationwide abortion protections, vow more action

WASHINGTON — Efforts to secure the nationwide right to an abortion stalled for a second time Wednesday when U.S. Senate Democrats failed to get enough votes to overcome the legislative filibuster.  Republicans, including Maine Sen. Susan Collins and Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, voted uniformly against limiting debate on the bill while Democrats, save West Virginia’s […] The post U.S. Senate Democrats fail to enshrine nationwide abortion protections, vow more action  appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

Congress, White House scramble to ease baby formula shortage

WASHINGTON — Both the Biden administration and Congress moved Wednesday to try to relieve a national infant formula shortage, as the White House invoked the Defense Production Act and the U.S. House approved $28 million for the Food and Drug Administration. President Joe Biden said he would use the law to address the formula shortage, […] The post Congress, White House scramble to ease baby formula shortage appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
AGRICULTURE
Minnesota Reformer

Freedom of speech is under attack in public schools, U.S. House panel told

Students and teachers told U.S. House members during a Thursday hearing that their right to talk about race and LGBTQ+ issues in public schools is being silenced due to an onslaught of new state laws as well as pressure on school boards from right-wing advocates. “To be crystal clear, this is about disrupting and destroying […] The post Freedom of speech is under attack in public schools, U.S. House panel told appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

