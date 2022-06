LOCK HAVEN, PA – Often the start of the Lock Haven free summer concert series is marred by bad weather and/or high river conditions. Not this time. The crew from M80 was busy Saturday afternoon setting up for the 6:30 p.m. concert at the Corman Amphitheatre along the West Branch of the Susquehanna River. The M80 appearance will follow a large and enthusiastic turnout for Friday evening’s first concert at Triangle Park, featuring Flashback.

LOCK HAVEN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO