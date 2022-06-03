ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two-car crash closes Route 44 in Barkhamstead

By Erin Albright
 3 days ago

BARKHAMSTED, Conn. (WTNH) – A two-car crash closed Route 44 and Old Farms Road in Barkhamsted late Thursday night.

Connecticut State Police were on scene soon after the accident providing care to the occupants.

At 10:51 p.m., responders from Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Department were then dispatched. A total of five ambulances were sent, with two from Winsted and one each from New Hartford, Trinity Medic, and Northwest Medic.

Fire units and PVFD kept the area clear for just over an hour.

The extent of the occupants’ injuries is unknown at this time.

Route 44 has since reopened.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Route 44#Barkhamsted
WTNH

WTNH

