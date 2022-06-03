ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Tesla's Elon Musk Just Predict the Next Recession?

By Dan Caplinger
Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla CEO Elon Musk said that he has a "super bad feeling" about the economy. Musk is freezing hiring at Tesla and wants to impose job cuts. Musk's influence could potentially make a recession a self-fulfilling prophecy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...

www.fool.com

Levi Knox
3d ago

so.... hard shift and blame Elon for the recession that got put into the works when we started printing money so fast the plates where melting to keep up with the socialist programs late stage trump/year one biden put into effect. add to that we are about to put troops on retainer to the Saudi government to fight another desert war in return for first string oil rights....while we still don't know who's names were on the flight logs...harsher penalties against gun owners...and a first amendment breach by social media giants that's still not being prosecuted or having anyone brought to answer for.understand. I don't care which side of the aisle you're on. if you can't look at this and see that something is wrong, you're not right.

Daily Mail

World’s richest man Elon Musk says recession would be a ‘GOOD’ thing because it’ll hurt lazy work-from-home crowd and ‘foolish’ business owners he says deserve to go bankrupt

Elon Musk said a recession would be 'good' for the economy because it'll hurt work-from-home fans and 'foolish' business owners he believes deserve to go bankrupt. The Tesla billionaire, 50 - who is worth $218billion - has never been shy about sharing his opinions on Twitter and said he thought a recession would be a 'good thing' when asked on Thursday.
Elon Musk
Jamie Dimon
TheStreet

Elon Musk Fears for His Life After Russian Threats

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk has never been afraid to confront his opponents publicly. From his Silicon Valley peers like recently Bill Gates, the co-founder of software giant Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report, to President Joe Biden, the richest man in the world fears no one. It's one of the qualities his more than 91.5 million Twitter followers admire.
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
The Independent

Elon Musk says he is ‘OK with going to hell’ as he suggests he could be killed

Elon Musk has said he is “OK with going to hell” as he continues to speculate on his own death.The billionaire had previously talked about dying “under mysterious circumstances” amid a spat with the head of Russia’s space agency.“I’m ok with going to hell, if that is indeed my destination,” he wrote in his latest post.Mr Musk’s run of posts began when he shared a post from Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency, which accused him of having aided fascists in Ukraine by providing Starlink space internet satellites.“And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable...
AOL Corp

'Lots of luck on his trip to the moon': Biden rips Elon Musk on plan to cut Tesla jobs

Tesla CEO Elon Musk may have a "super bad feeling" about the economy, but President Joe Biden isn't too concerned about the billionaire's feelings. "Lots of luck on his trip to the moon," shrugged Biden, literally throwing his hands up in the air, at a press conference on Friday after being asked about Musk's comments about the economy. Recently released internal Tesla emails reveal that Musk has plans to cut around 10 percent of the electric car company's workforce.
