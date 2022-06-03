Atlantic Area Chamber Announces Smackdown After Dark

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Atlantic High School (AHS) Alumni Smackdown Committee and Atlantic Parks & Recreation, are pleased to announce “Smack Down After Dark” Saturday, August 20th, 2022.

The event will take place at Sunnyside Park with a beer garden, organized by the Atlantic Fire Department, and food vendors beginning at 5 PM. The Classic Rock band “Oreo Meatwagon” will play from 7 – 10 PM on the Band Shell. The event will be free admission with more details available as the date gets closer.

The 8th Annual AHS Alumni Smackdown Tournament will be held the morning of August 20th. The event will take place at both Nishna Hills Golf Course and Atlantic Golf & Country Club. To learn more about the tournament or to register, visit www.atlanticiowa.com.

Stay up to date on the latest information regarding Smackdown After Dark by ‘liking’ the event page on Facebook or visiting the Community Calendar on www.atlanticiowa.com. Smackdown After Dark is sponsored by the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission.