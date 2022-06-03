ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Area Chamber Announces Smackdown After Dark

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Atlantic) The Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Atlantic High School (AHS) Alumni Smackdown Committee and Atlantic Parks & Recreation, are pleased to announce “Smack Down After Dark” Saturday, August 20th, 2022.

Kelsey Beschorner is the Programs Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce…

The event will take place at Sunnyside Park with a beer garden, organized by the Atlantic Fire Department, and food vendors beginning at 5 PM. The Classic Rock band “Oreo Meatwagon” will play from 7 – 10 PM on the Band Shell. The event will be free admission with more details available as the date gets closer.

The 8th Annual AHS Alumni Smackdown Tournament will be held the morning of August 20th. The event will take place at both Nishna Hills Golf Course and Atlantic Golf & Country Club. To learn more about the tournament or to register, visit www.atlanticiowa.com.

Stay up to date on the latest information regarding Smackdown After Dark by ‘liking’ the event page on Facebook or visiting the Community Calendar on www.atlanticiowa.com. Smackdown After Dark is sponsored by the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission.

Axios Des Moines

Iowa town will revise plan to halt Ankeny encroachment

Alleman will drop a 6-acre parcel from its annexation proposal to resolve concerns Polk County supervisors raised last week, Mayor Bob Kramme tells Axios.Why it matters: Supervisors said they would reconsider the small city's plans to expand its territory after rejecting a request to support the proposal last week if the proposal is modified. If supervisors back the plan, it could strengthen Alleman's case before Iowa's City Development Board.Catch up fast: Kramme told Axios that annexing nearly 1,970 acres of unincorporated land would protect the town of about 450 people from Ankeny's rapid expansion.Alleman's plan includes some of the same areas that would be annexed under a competing request that goes before the Ankeny City Council Monday.Both plans are vying for the support of local governments to help strengthen their cases before the CDB.Zoom in: The parcel Alleman is eliminating from its proposal covers an area near Northwest 54th Street and Irvinedale Drive. The land doesn't overlap with Ankeny's plan.Supervisors had raised concerns that the parcel creates a disconnected "island" of land, which isn't allowed under state law.What's ahead: Alleman's plan will be reconsidered by supervisors in coming weeks, Supervisor Bob Brownell told Axios.
Western Iowa Today

Update on Two Cass County Bridge Projects

(Atlantic) Brian Smith, Resident Construction Engineer from the Iowa Department of Transportation Creston Office, says work on the Highway 83 bridge project is moving along. Brian Smith says the project to mill the top two inches off the bridge deck, a new surface, and a few minor repairs started on April 18. “The contractor is making good progress, and we’re anticipating the Highway could open up in three to four weeks.”
CASS COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Car owners gather to give Iowa teen special graduation party

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - More than 70 car owners came together to give an Iowa teen a one-of-a-kind graduation party. Jonathan Watson recently graduated from Ruby Van Meter School in Des Moines. His family says he loves cars. But he has a chromosome duplication disorder, which has effects resembling...
Western Iowa Today

Fraud Fighters Forum Tour Come to Atlantic on June 14

(Atlantic) According to AARP, in 2021, Americans 50 and older lost nearly $3 billion in cybercrimes-a 62-percent increase from 2020. For people 60 and older, tech support scams, investment fraud, grandparent scams, and romance scams were the primary driver of these losses. Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen says the Iowa...
ATLANTIC, IA
