Fort Worth Nonprofit to Host Free Literacy Event

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — At least four people, including three children, were hospitalized after a vehicle involved in a collision veered into a group of pedestrians in Fort Worth.Fort Worth police said that on Sunday, June 5 at about 5:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of McCart Avenue and Sycamore School Road following a major accident that involved multiple pedestrians.Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar units also responded to the scene.When they arrived, the officers learned that two vehicles, a "passenger vehicle" and an SUV, had collided. One of the vehicles then veered into a group of pedestrians that included an adult and three children.The adult was taken to Harris Downtown in critical condition. The three children were transported to Cook Children's. Two of the children are believed to be in critical condition.Police are continuing to investigate.This is a developing story. Check beck with CBS 11 for further updates.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO