Florida State

South Florida under tropical storm warning, heavy rain expected through Saturday

By Doug Cunningham
 3 days ago
June 3 (UPI) -- A tropical storm is expected to bring heavy rains Friday to much of southern and central Florida, including the Florida Keys, according to the National Hurricane Center, which is tracking a storm system headed to Florida from the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

As that system arrives later Friday, Florida could see 4-8 inches of rain with some isolated areas getting hit with as much as 12 inches.

A statement from the hurricane center said heavy rain will continue through Saturday and "considerable flash and urban flooding is possible across South Florida and in the Keys."

The storm is expected to become Tropical Storm Alex.

"The main impact from this system continues to be widespread heavy rain that is expected to spread over portions of western Cuba, the southern Florida Peninsula, the Florida Keys, and the northwestern Bahamas during the next couple of days," the National Hurricane Center said in its Friday morning discussion.

The South Florida Water Management District said Thursday that it's closely monitoring a tropical disturbance and is preparing the regional water management system for potential heavy rainfall.

The rainfall is expected to end Saturday afternoon as the storm passes off Florida's east coast.

"Our grounds are not overly saturated at this point," said Randy Smith, spokesman for the SFWMD. "We're in a really good situation, not that you ever want a storm of 8 to 12 inches of rain. But if you had the scenario that's probably best to handle it, we're probably there right now."

