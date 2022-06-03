ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

These 10 states have the most affordable housing markets, report finds

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e2e6k_0fzQOrjC00

(NEXSTAR) — Home prices have been hot across the U.S. recently, but they aren’t high everywhere. In fact, some areas are far less expensive than the national average.

The national median home list price was $425,000 in April, according to Realtor.com, even as the housing market remains in a slowdown . Realtor.com found the median list price for a home in the most affordable state — West Virginia — isn’t even close to the national average.

Of the cheapest states, all have median home price tags below $300,000. They’re all primarily rural and without huge cities (with a few exceptions), the real estate website found. They haven’t “seen the typical boom-and-bust real estate cycles that coastal markets saw,” according to George Ratiu, manager of economic research for Realtor.com .

Instead, these states are scattered through the Midwest and South.

West Virginia has the lowest median list price at $199,000, less than half that of the national average. This is the only state with a median price below $200,000, Realtor.com’s analysis found. The next most affordable state is Ohio with a median home price tag of $215,000.

LOCAL NEWS: Family and friends remember 15-year-old killed in shooting

Arkansas and Kansas are the only two other states with median prices below $250,000, coming in at $245,000 and $248,500, respectively. Ranking at the bottom of the list is Missouri at $270,000, which is still $155,000 cheaper than the national average.

Here are the 10 states Realtor.com found to have the cheapest housing markets, as well as their median home list prices, based on April’s data:

State Median List Price
West Virginia $199K
Ohio $215K
Arkansas $245K
Kansas $248.5K
Oklahoma $250K
Mississippi $258K
Michigan $259K
Indiana $260K
Kentucky $260K
Missouri $270K
States with the most affordable homes in the U.S. based on the latest data released in April 2022. (Realtor.com)

Cities in some of these states have even offered financial incentives for people to move to the area . Among those include Bentonville, Arkansas; Lincoln and Topeka, Kansas; Morgantown, West Virginia; Tulsa, Oklahoma, and West Lafayette, Indiana.

While the markets in these states are more affordable, they’re still competitive for buyers.

Realtors from West Virginia, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Mississippi say buying a home isn’t necessarily easier in their states. The market is as hot as ever, with the demand up and listings getting multiple offers.

LOCAL NEWS: ‘The Falls’ manmade waterfall to celebrate 35 years

It’s unclear whether relief will be coming anytime soon for home buyers in these states and throughout the country.

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates edged down slightly this week, though interest rates on the key 30-year home loan remain at decade-high levels. Higher borrowing rates appear to be slowing the housing market, a crucial sector of the economy.

In April, sales of both existing homes and new homes showed signs of faltering, worsened by sharply higher home prices and a shrunken supply of available properties.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Motorcyclist killed in wreck on Kemp

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The driver of a motorcycle involved in a wreck on Kemp Saturday night has died. According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the driver, identified as 40-year-old Justin Feliciano, was pronounced deceased at United Regional just before 8 p.m. Around 7:30 p.m., WFPD officers responded to the 2500 block of […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Texoma's Homepage

One sent to hospital after wreck on Midwestern Parkway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department had to use the jaws to get a driver out of a pickup after a wreck on Midwestern Parkway. Around 2:30 p.m., the Wichita Falls Police Department was called about a rollover wreck at Midwestern Parkway and Seabury Drive. According to WFPD Sgt. Adam Maloney, witnesses […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Market#Housing Prices#Nexstar#Realtor Com
Texoma's Homepage

One taken to hospital after wreck on Kemp

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was taken to the hospital after a wreck on Kemp Boulevard. Around 7:30 p.m., the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a wreck near Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park. Police say a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Kemp behind another vehicle. When the vehicle began to slow down, […]
Texoma's Homepage

Dwight Yoakam cancels concert in Graham due to illness

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Due to a non-COVID-related illness, Dwight Yoakam has canceled Saturday’s concert at the Food Truck Championship of Texas. The two time Grammy winning country artist announced the cancelation around 5 p.m. Friday evening on Facebook. Yoakam was set to perform at the Young County Arena. “Dear Dwight Yoakam Fans, due to a […]
GRAHAM, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
Texoma's Homepage

7th Annual Food Truck Championship draws crowd

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — For any food lovers, the festival of food trucks is the perfect event for anyone wanting to try something new. “We served pulled pork, different flavors of pulled pork. We have a coffee pork, orange juice pork, tequila pork, rosemary pork, our biggest seller is our Cowboy mac & cheese. We have […]
GRAHAM, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy