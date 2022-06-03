ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Western Lakes Fire District municipalities will go to referendum in August, asking residents to nearly double the fire district's budget

By Drew Dawson, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a0cGU_0fzQOnRW00

Seven municipalities that receive fire service protection from the Western Lakes Fire District have agreed to put a referendum on the Aug. 9 ballot that would almost double the district's budget to address staff shortages.

Officials from the the city of Oconomowoc, town of Merton, town of Oconomowoc, town of Ottawa, village of Dousman, village of Lac La Belle and village of Summit stated their intention to do this at a WLFD meeting on May 11. After that, each municipality's board followed through by voting to put the referendum on the ballot.

"With calls for service up 74% and local paid-on-call staffing down 69%, WLFD is challenged with increased response times that put residents, and their property, at risk," said WLFD Chief Brad Bowen in a news release. "Additionally, every year, WLFD loses an average of 40 part-time staff members as they obtain full-time employment or take higher-paying jobs, including with other fire departments."

Bowen has been working with a task group and local officials to address WLFD volunteer and paid-on-call staffing issues, which is also happening nationally.

To address the issue, WLFD is asking for $6.3 million per year, which would nearly double its existing $6.8 million budget. The money would cover 33 additional in-station firefighter and paramedics, three battalion chiefs, 15 paid interns, a full-time administrator and a fire inspector.

Additionally, if approved, the referendum would help raise the wages of existing staff, which Bowen said are below the market average.

"The majority of WLFD’s part-time staff are paid just $14 an hour,” Bowen said. “WLFD needs additional full-time staff and increased wages for existing staff to keep pace with the growing demands for services.”

WLFD currently uses a mostly paid-on-call model, which means staff is not in the fire station when a call comes in. Instead, when a call comes in, firefighters and paramedics respond to the station before heading out on the call, which delays response times an average of five to seven minutes.

As staff has declined over two decades and the number of calls has increased, the strain on staff has also increased.

If approved, the referendum would increase the amount collected by taxes by about $6.3 million beginning in 2023 and every year going forward. This would be spread out among the municipalities as follows: about an additional 80 cents per $1,000 of assessed value in the city of Oconomowoc, 66.24 cents per $1,000 in the town of Merton, 62.65 cents per $1,000 in the town of Oconomowoc, 77.23 cents per $1,000 in Ottawa, $1.60 per $1,000 in Dousman, 74.30 cents in Lac La Belle and 82.47 cents per $1,000 in Summit.

Public information sessions

Before to the August vote, WLFD plans to host public information sessions in each community. Each will be held in person. A virtual option will also be available.

All sessions will begin at 6 p.m.

  • Wednesday, June 15, at Meadow View Elementary School, 1500 Whalen Drive, Oconomowoc
  • Monday, June 20, at Merton Town Hall, W314N7624 Highway 83
  • Wednesday, June 22, at Dousman Community Center, 235 N. Main St.
  • Monday, July 11, in the city of Oconomowoc Council Chambers, 174 E. Wisconsin Ave.
  • Wednesday, July 13 at Oconomowoc Town Hall, W359 N6812 Brown St.
  • Thursday, July 14, at Ottawa Town Hall, W360 S3337 Highway 67
  • Monday, July 18 at Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road
  • Wednesday, July 20, at The Club at Lac La Belle, 6996 Pennsylvania St.

Drew Dawson can be reached at ddawson@jrn.com or 262-289-1324.

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Highway maintenance taking place in N.E. Wisconsin week of June 6

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding residents in five northeastern Wisconsin counties of upcoming traffic impacts. According to WisDOT, residents in Brown, Calumet, Winnebago, Manitowoc, Fond du Lac, and Outagamie counties will experience traffic impacts the week of June 6 due to maintenance work being done on state highways and interstates.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha County to consider phasing out Huber Facility program

WAUKESHA — Waukesha County officials are considering phasing out the Huber Facility Release program, a work release program for people convicted of crimes in the county. Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson said there’s a lot to the decision-making process of running the Huber program and maintaining two correctional facilities — the Huber Facility and the county jail.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Customers unhappy with roofing contractor; Contact 6 investigates

FRANKSVILLE, Wis. - Delays, excuses and broken promises. Unhappy customers tell Contact 6 that was their experience with Platinum Construction. Now, some of those customers are turning to the courts. Every day, Erick Kissner says he picks up debris on his property from a roof job gone wrong. Kissner is...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipalities#Wisconsin#Wlfd
whby.com

Illegal tire dumping on Oshkosh school property

(OSHKOSH,WI) — Someone is using the parking lot at Oshkosh West High School as a dumping grounds. Fifteen used tires were left in the lot late last week. Tire dumping on public land is becoming common, as people look to avoid the cost of disposing them. The Oshkosh School...
OSHKOSH, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Pay raises for Oconomowoc city employees being compensated “below market value” to be considered by Common Council

OCONOMOWOC — Among other agenda items, pay raises for some city employees is a topic of consideration at Tuesday's Common Council meeting. Agenda documents from Director of Human Resources Tony Posnik say that bringing in and retaining motivated, qualified employees has become increasingly difficult in the current workplace economy. The information was released in an agenda packet on Thursday.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Lifestar paged for man pinned under tree in Slinger | By Ron Naab

June 5, 2022 – Slinger, WI – Motorists are asked to let emergency vehicles through as Lifestar and Slinger emergency crews are headed to Creek Road for a man pinned under a tree. UPDATE: The patient left at 8:13 p.m. for Froedtert in West Bend, WI. Slinger FD...
SLINGER, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

No bids received to fill Regner Park pond

WEST BEND — The West Bend Public Works Committee will meet to review Regner Park Beach renovations during their meeting in the Council Chambers at City Hall at 6:25 p.m. on Monday. According to a press release from the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, there have been no bids...
WEST BEND, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Micro dairy milks uncommon cow in Wisconsin

FREEDOM, Wis.— Tammy Fritsch left corporate America to chase a dairy dream and she hasn’t looked back. Fritsch owns and operates Two Guernsey Girls Creamery with her daughter in Freedom, Wis. The dairy has 13 Guernsey cows. Fritsch said she milks 10. “We love it,” Fritsch said. “I’m...
FREEDOM, WI
Fox11online.com

Challenge made to Michels' ballot signatures

MADISON (WLUK) -- A formal complaint was filed with the Wisconsin Elections Commission this weekend, alleging Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate Tim Michels does not have enough valid signatures under state law to get on the primary ballot in August. The official complaint challenging the Republican, centers around Michels' nomination papers. It...
WISCONSIN STATE
101 WIXX

Man Falls Off Ledge in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A man fell 30 feet off of a ledge in Fond du Lac County on Friday. The call came in just before midnight in the area of Breakneck Road. Fire crews were able to get the man onto an ATV at the top of the ledge. His condition hasn’t been released.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Child nearly drowns on city's northwest side: police

MILWAUKEE - First responders were called to the Hyatt Place near 117th and Silver Spring around 8 p.m. Saturday for a report of a possible drowning. A 6-year-old girl almost drowned, according to police. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
957K+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy