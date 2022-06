A Clover Park School District story. Our Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Custer Elementary School first grader Eero Hilton. Eero is precocious and enjoys learning so much that it often takes a moment for the adults in the room to catch up with him. This year, he has been challenging himself in the classroom and is grateful to his teacher for supporting his learning. “I really like Ms. Schneller. She is great,” he said. “I like participating in class by raising my hand and helping other students.”

LAKEWOOD, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO