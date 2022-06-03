ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Appear Alongside Prince William, Kate For First Time In 2 Years

By Carly Ledbetter
 3 days ago

The Sussexes are back in town.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first official public appearance at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee on Friday.

The couple joined other members of the royal family, including Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Prince William and Kate Middleton; Prince Edward; and Princess Anne, at London’s St. Paul’s Cathedral for a Service of Thanksgiving in honor of the queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Harry and Meghan attended Thursday’s Trooping the Colour, the official celebration of the British monarch’s birthday, though they did not appear with other members of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony, as they are no longer working royals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4colci_0fzQNnPJ00 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral on June 3 in London. (Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WHA0h_0fzQNnPJ00 The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5 to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo: WPA Pool via Getty Images) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MGZnR_0fzQNnPJ00
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pictured with Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall.  (Photo: WPA Pool via Getty Images)

The service marked the Sussexes’ first public appearance alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge since March 2020, when both couples attended a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. Meghan and Harry officially stepped back as working royals that month and moved to California , where they now reside.

On Friday, the royal couples did not sit on the same side of the church, and were not seen together before or after the service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cvM0f_0fzQNnPJ00
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leaving the National Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee at St. Paul's Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London. (Photo: WPA Pool via Getty Images) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AFZEi_0fzQNnPJ00 Princess Anne seated alongsid the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on June 3 in London.  (Photo: WPA Pool via Getty Images)

Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday night that Queen Elizabeth herself would not attend Friday’s service because of health concerns.

“Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate ... Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend,” the palace said in a statement.

The 96-year-old monarch experienced “some discomfort” during Thursday’s events, the palace added. The queen’s disgraced son, Prince Andrew , also bowed out of the service after he tested positive for COVID-19.

A source close to the duke told HuffPost on Thursday that Andrew was  “naturally disappointed and saddened that he will not be able to join other royal family members” at the service.

Check out more pictures of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations below:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Jennifer A. Lopez
3d ago

They are no longer the Duke/Duchess of Sussex that title was removed when they tried to profit from it. When they wanted to walk away as senior working royals. They wanted to play American House with British taxpayers money. Harry is only a “Prince” by birth rite and even still he has no country to rule.

Carol Kletz
3d ago

They didn’t appear together as Huff Post put in their heading ! They put at end they weren’t together ! Ridiculous news media!

Terri Hodgin
3d ago

It's amazing they can't bring their kids cause of security & yet Williams kids are more important & in the eye more often Plus other royals kids are seen & dont run or hide. Meghan wants everyone to think her kids lives r in danger when it's an excuse & she wants to feel important. I rather see Williams kids any day. I hope

