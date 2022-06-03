3 DIY Tips to Convert Your Bicycle into a Stationary Bike

If you regularly ride a bicycle, but cold or rainy weather outside stops you from being able to ride, turning your regular bicycle into a stationary bike is an easy way to find two uses for the same equipment. All you need is a special stand that converts your bicycle into a stationary bike trainer. You can use this until the weather is good enough for riding outdoors again.

There are two types of stationary bike stands: a trainer, which clamps the back wheel of the bicycle while the front wheel stays on and is able to move, or a roller bike stand, which elevates the bike, allowing both wheels to spin.

1. Position Your Stationary Bike Stand

Find a spot in your home where you have enough space for your bike and the mount. Pro tip: Choose a level spot on a non-carpeted surface.

Lay out your bicycle stand parts exactly as you would like them be placed.

(Some stands are two pieces that must each be fitted to the bicycle, while others are one piece.)

(Some stands are two pieces that must each be fitted to the bicycle, while others are one piece.) Put each piece in the right spot to ensure you have space and speed up the set-up process.

2. Install the Bike

Situate the back end of the bicycle on the stand first.

Clamp the back wheel in as firmly as possible. There will be some wiggle room until the front wheel is on a stand.

Place the front wheel on the stand and secure tightly.

Re-tighten the back wheel of the stand again, making sure it's solidly in place without being too tight.

3. Check Your Work

Take a few steps back from the bike to make sure that the bicycle is evenly mounted.

Look for a dip in the front or back wheels. If you see one, reposition your bike until it's even.

Next, wiggle the bicycle side to side, making sure it's tip-proof.

Ensure your bike allows enough movement (when riding your exercise bike at full speed, it should wobble side to side a little) but is stable enough to feel secure.

If you tend to sweat a lot during a strenuous bike ride, put towels down around the bike. Otherwise, sweat puddles may stain your floor.

Benefits of Biking at Home

Aside from continuing a sport that you enjoy during the colder seasons or inclement weather, there are a bunch of indoor cycling benefits you can enjoy. For one, riding a stationary bike is an excellent way to burn calories.

It's also a fabulous way to meet — or exceed — the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommendation that healthy adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity cardio or 75 minutes of vigorous cardio per week — even if the wind is howling or the rain is really coming down outside

And finally, this sort of regular aerobic activity can also leave you with benefits , such as improved stamina, a better mood, a stronger immune system and reduced risk of many chronic diseases. Plus, it just plain feels good.