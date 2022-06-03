ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer City, PA

HOMER CITY MAN CHARGED WITH RAPING A CHILD

 3 days ago

Pennsylvania State Police have charged a Homer City man with raping a child and related crimes. According to a news release, 46-year-old David Gene Crawford, Jr. was charged with 10 felony counts,...

