ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sacramento schools reinstate mask mandate amid COVID surge

Register Citizen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento City Unified School District suggested that students resume wearing masks Friday as a soft start to a reinstated indoor masking mandate that takes effect on...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

Karen Bass vs. Rick Caruso: How Entertainment Industry Support for L.A. Mayor Candidates Breaks Down

In a tight primary election for Los Angeles mayor, the two frontrunners — Congresswoman Karen Bass and billionaire developer Rick Caruso — have seen their support split down the middle among major Hollywood players. Tuesday’s election could lead to a November runoff if none of the candidates garner more than 50% of the votes needed to conclusively win the election.
Register Citizen

L.A. Conservancy’s Last Remaining Seats Series Turns 35, as City’s Key Movie Palaces Persist

Downtown Los Angeles is a very different place than it was when the Los Angeles Conservancy kicked off its “Last Remaining Seats” film screenings in movie palaces 35 years ago. When the annual series hits key theaters this month (after taking the last couple of Junes off for the pandemic), there will be far less trepidation in the air about the fate of some of the key theaters and the neighborhoods they’re in than there was back in 1987. One thing that’s very different, now versus then: the number of filmgoers who’ll be walking to the Orpheum and the Los Angeles, the two theaters that will host five of the six screenings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy