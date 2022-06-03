Sacramento schools reinstate mask mandate amid COVID surge

Downtown Los Angeles is a very different place than it was when the Los Angeles Conservancy kicked off its “Last Remaining Seats” film screenings in movie palaces 35 years ago. When the annual series hits key theaters this month (after taking the last couple of Junes off for the pandemic), there will be far less trepidation in the air about the fate of some of the key theaters and the neighborhoods they’re in than there was back in 1987. One thing that’s very different, now versus then: the number of filmgoers who’ll be walking to the Orpheum and the Los Angeles, the two theaters that will host five of the six screenings.

