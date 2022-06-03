ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

Someone installed an electrical outlet on a Florida traffic light. ‘Are you kidding?’

By Mark Price
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

In a stunt that counts as ingenious and little bizarre, someone secretly installed an operational electrical outlet on a traffic signal in Florida.

The device was found by Fort Walton Beach Officer Christopher Carter at the intersection of Perry Avenue and US-98, and closer inspection revealed it was not intended to switch the light from red to green.

Instead, it was being used as a makeshift charging station for phones and other electrical devices. Investigators realized this after finding a plug attached to a charging device of some kind.

“Are you kidding me”? Fort Walton Beach police asked in June 2 Facebook post. “Someone out there decided the traffic light was not functioning to its full ability, and wanted to help it reach a new level of usefulness. While we really are in awe of the ingenuity here, we would like to send out a little reminder that damaging a traffic signal is a felony.”

The device starts to make more sense when taking into account panhandlers and those without homes frequent the intersection, Fort Walton Beach Police Department Lt. Brandon Chapin told McClatchy News.

“Recently the intersection has been undergoing infrastructure upgrades, and this afforded an unknown individual opportunity to access an electrical panel,” Chapin said.

“The outlet was then crudely affixed to the pole with duct tape; thankfully, the access hole was too small and prevented any tampering to the pole’s actual wiring,” he continued. “This attempt appears to have been for access to the electrical services within the pole.”

City public works employees have since “removed the outlet and all its associated wiring,” he said. The wiring access panel has also been sealed to prevent it from happening again.

The department’s Facebook post about the outlet has gotten hundreds of reactions and comments, including some who called it “vigilante electrical work.”

“I have a light switch that needs to be swapped out, who ever did this is hired. I’ll even let them charge their phone,” Samantha Johnson wrote on the department’s Facebook page.

“Charge your phone while you wait to cross the street,” Patrick Armitage posted.

Fort Walton Beach is 160 miles west of Tallahassee.

Wild car chase ends with driver throwing rubber snake at deputy, Florida officials say

Teen in ‘Scream’ killer outfit boards school bus in ill-timed prank, Florida cops say

Man tries absurd disguise to elude Maine cops. ‘Is this an episode of Scooby Doo’?

Comments / 1

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Baker fire chief charged with murder of Pensacola business owner

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - An Okaloosa County man who is fire chief at Baker has been arrested and charged with the murder of a Pensacola business owner, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. An Escambia County official confirmed the suspect is the Baker fire chief, Brian Keith Easterling.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Pace man dies in bicycle crash in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Authorities with the Florida Highway Patrol say a man from Pace is dead after a bicycle crash in Santa Rosa County. According to a crash report, troopers responded to the area of Highway 90 and Pace Patriot Boulevard at about 3:15 Saturday afternoon. The report says a 69-year-old man […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Walton Beach, FL
State
Maine State
City
Tallahassee, FL
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
wuwf.org

As the new Baptist Hospital goes up, what happens to the old?

Work is underway by Baptist Healthcare to find another use for its facility on Moreno Street once the new hospital opens in about 18 months. Providing the update were a pair of Baptist vice presidents: Brett Aldridge, strategy and business development; and Jen Grove — external relations. Aldridge says the plan for the old hospital began when plans were being made for a new facility.
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

BCSO searching for missing 80-year-old man

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an elderly man that has been missing since noon Saturday morning. Deputies said Robert Daniel Sierra was last seen on a bench at the Murphy gas station at 731 Tyndall Parkway. Sierra is an 80-year-old white male with a gray mohawk haircut. […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Washington County man facing sex-related charges

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Washington County man faces charges of sexual molestation after an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. WCSO said in a news release to News4 that on May 5th, a WCSO School Resource Deputy began the investigation after overhearing a student alleging she had been sexually by one of her friends’ fathers.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Deputies arrest five, seize two pounds of meth in trafficking investigations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Deputies arrested five people during a two-day investigation into drug trafficking, The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. A total of nearly two pounds of methamphetamine, 21 grams of fentanyl and heroin, and two firearms were seized. On Wednesday and Thursday investigators with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samantha Johnson
WMBB

Search warrant leads to arrest of Panama City man

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was arrested after officers found five guns, more than 2,300 grams of marijuana and more than $20,000 in cash while executing a search warrant on a Panama City home on Friday, according to the Panama City Police Department. Willie Kacheno Cleveland, 42, was charged with possession […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Destin Log

History Mystery: The Bible of Leonard and Martha Destin

The original Holy Bible of the family of Leonard and Martha (McCullom) Destin of Moreno Point Military Reservation (later known as East Pass, and today Destin, Florida) has been located and contains valuable family information. This Holy Bible is the subject of this month’s History Mystery. The Bible belonging...
DESTIN, FL
mypanhandle.com

Chamber of Commerce officials react to paper mill closure

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Dozens of workers spent their last day on the job Thursday at the local paper mill. On Friday those 450 workers were jobless. Local organizations like Career Source Gulf Coast are trying to help unemployed workers find new jobs. Bay District Schools and the...
BAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Electrical Wiring#Kidding#Infrastructure#Mcclatchy News
WKRG News 5

8-year-old left in cockroach-infested home, couple arrested

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies found an 8-year-old girl within reach of various drug paraphernalia and surrounded by cockroaches at a Fort Walton Beach home. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said Paul and Rachel Griner are charged with child neglect after a traffic stop Monday morning on Beal Parkway. OCSO […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
wogx.com

Tropical disturbance in Gulf moves over Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season doesn't begin until June 1, but forecasters at the National Hurricane Center (NHC) are already tracking a disturbance that was in the Gulf of Mexico. The area of low pressure that was over the north-central Gulf has now moved inland about 15...
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
familydestinationsguide.com

15 Best Restaurants in Destin, FL — Top-Rated Places to Eat!

Destin is the perfect place to be for your next gastronomic adventure. The city in northwest Florida is replete with dining establishments that offer all types of food. The seafood restaurants are a mainstay since Destin sits on the Florida Panhandle, snuggled against the Gulf of Mexico where marine life thrives.
DESTIN, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy