Unemployed veterans dropped by more than half-a-million in last two years

Why did you want to study Asian Americans in an affluent community?. Asian Americans are doing remarkably well academically, in some instances even better than the majority group in the US, whites. Conservatives, such as those behind the SFFA v Harvard lawsuit claiming affirmative action in admissions amounts to racial discrimination toward Asian Americans, are using Asian American academic achievement to further their anti-racial justice agenda. Liberals often respond to this logic by rejecting the possibility that Asian Americans ever experience racial discrimination, as if we have to deny the possibility of anti-Asian racism in education in order to defend affirmative action. I wanted to tell a more nuanced story about Asian American academic achievement and how whites respond. I spent three years visiting a well-off suburb with a large and growing Asian American population, observing at the high school and at community events and interviewing school staff, parents and high school kids. I call the town “Woodcrest”.

