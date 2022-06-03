30-year-old David J Riley dead, 21-year-old Taylor A Maye and another injured after a crash near Ragley (Ragley, LA) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 30-year-old David J Riley, from DeRidder, as the man who lost his life and 21-year-old Taylor A Maye, of Lake Charles, as the man who suffered injuries following a traffic collision that also injured another person on Wednesday near Ragley. The fatal two-vehicle crash took place near the intersection of Hwy 12 and Pierce Road at about 5 p.m. [...]

Read More >>

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website .