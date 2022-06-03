ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
30-year-old David J Riley dead, 21-year-old Taylor A Maye and another injured after a crash near Ragley (Ragley, LA)

30-year-old David J Riley dead, 21-year-old Taylor A Maye and another injured after a crash near Ragley (Ragley, LA)

Authorities identified 30-year-old David J Riley, from DeRidder, as the man who lost his life and 21-year-old Taylor A Maye, of Lake Charles, as the man who suffered injuries following a traffic collision that also injured another person on Wednesday near Ragley. The fatal two-vehicle crash took place near the intersection of Hwy 12 and Pierce Road at about 5 p.m. [...]

DeRidder Man Killed in Accident Involving FedEx Truck

30-year old David J. Riley of DeRidder, LA, was killed Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in a two vehicle crash near the intersection of LA HWY 12 and Pierce Road in Beauregard Parish. Louisiana State Police Troopers preliminary investigation revealed a 2021 Chevrolet Express FedEx truck, driven by 21-year-old Taylor A. Maye of Lake Charles, LA, was traveling west on LA 12. For reasons still under investigation, Maye crossed the center line into the opposing lane of travel and attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone. At the same time, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on LA 12 and was sideswiped by the FedEx truck.
DERIDDER, LA
Passenger killed in Wednesday afternoon crash

A DeRidder man was killed in a late afternoon crash Wednesday near the intersection of La. 12 and Pierce Road in Beauregard Parish. Louisiana State Police Trooper Derek Senegal said the crash claimed the life of 30-year-old David J. Riley. Senegal said the preliminary investigation revealed a 2021 Chevrolet Express...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
