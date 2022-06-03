ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

What just flew through a car window in Florida? It came from a truck and was ‘scary’

By Madeleine Marr
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

What just flew through the windshield?

An accident in Charlotte County, Florida, on Wednesday could have gone very differently. But miraculously, an adult driver and passenger were uninjured after a semi truck’s brake pad crashed through their windshield on I-75 near Port Charlotte, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

READ MORE: What just smashed through the windshield? For some, a scare. For others, death

The FHP posted pictures of the damaged windshield of the Nissan SUV. A gaping, cracked hole is right smack in the middle.

“Very fortunate!” read the post.

It is unclear what caused the incident, FHP spokesman Lt. Gregory S. Bueno told the Miami Herald.

“We’re not sure what made the brake pad to detach from the truck, whether it was a deficient part, wear and tear or there was some other reason,” he said, adding an investigation is pending.

Bueno says the vehicle’s occupants declined to comment to various media outlets, but were fortunate to come out OK.

“They’re so lucky,” he said. “Just the weight of that pad going through the window and land in the car, and the momentum it took to cause the [damage]. Definitely scary.”

READ MORE: Minutes into a 911 call a Florida driver realizes what smashed through her windshield

