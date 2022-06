BOSTON -- Bruce Cassidy's time as head coach of the Boston Bruins has come to an end.The team announced Monday evening that Cassidy had been relieved of his duties.Cassidy originally took over as head coach in February of 2017, taking over for the fired Claude Julien.In what was his second stint as an NHL head coach, Cassidy led the Bruins to a 245-108-46 regular-season record and a 36-37 postseason record, making the playoffs in all six of his seasons behind the Boston bench. The team reached Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in 2019, but lost at home to...

BOSTON, MA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO