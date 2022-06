Carol M. Ballmann, age 86, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Center in Sheboygan Falls. Carol was born on July 23, 1935 in Denmark. She was the daughter of the late Clarence and Hildegard Pinger Hoffman. Carol was a graduate of Lincoln High School with the class of 1953. She was employed as a secretary at Orthopedic Associates for 14 years followed by employment as a secretary at SMS Counseling Services. On June 14, 1958 she married William C. Ballmann at Holy Innocents Catholic Church in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on March 24, 2022. Carol was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. She was an avid reader, enjoyed planting flowers and music.

