San Antonio police fatally shoot 13-year-old suspect who T-boned patrol car trying to flee
The suspect died from injuries at the...www.mysanantonio.com
The suspect died from injuries at the...www.mysanantonio.com
speechless!!! I can not use the word inocent on this either but how can u not know the difference between an adult to a child, regardless the circumstances it was a stolen vehicle.How does this happen ?
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 25