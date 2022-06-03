Wayne County Man Accused of Selling Cocaine in Seneca Falls

A complaint filed to police by a local school that of one of its students had allegedly been abused has led to the arrest of a 37-year-old Canandaigua man. Penn Yan Police arrested Richard Siesto, Junior, for an incident on May 15th after the victim and a witness told police he had subjected the child to unwanted physical contact. Siesto, Junior, is accused of pushing the victim’s face into couch cushions and jabbing him with his elbow in the ribcage.

10 HOURS AGO