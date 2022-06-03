ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca Falls, NY

Wayne County Man Accused of Selling Cocaine in Seneca Falls

By News Staff
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 3 days ago

A Lyons man faces drug charges in Seneca County. 32-year-old Christopher Williams is accused of selling cocaine...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 1

Related
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Man Accused of Harassment

A Wayne County man faces charges of harassment following the investigation into an incident that occurred in the town of Savannah Saturday. Christian Lormil, Junior, is accused of getting into an argument with his ex-girlfriend, during which he picked her up and slammed her to the ground in front of her two young children.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Woman Charged With Criminal Mischief

A Sodus woman was arrested over the weekend following a domestic incident investigation. 42-year-old Jessica Janes is accused of damaging a door that belonged to someone else. Janes was charged with criminal mischief and held at the Wayne County Jail to await arraignment. Get the top stories on your radio...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Man Arrested on Criminal Mischief Charge

Waterloo Police have arrested a 38-year-old Waterloo man on a criminal mischief warrant. The charges against Michael Caster stem from an incident where it is alleged he caused damage to the tire of a vehicle. Caster was sent to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment. Get the top...
WATERLOO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lyons, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Seneca County, NY
City
Wayne, NY
Seneca Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
Seneca County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Lyons, NY
City
Seneca Falls, NY
County
Wayne County, NY
Wayne County, NY
Crime & Safety
FingerLakes1.com

Canandaigua teenagers arrested for possession of alcohol

Two Canandaigua teenagers were charged with possession of alcohol. According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department arrested Callum Outhouse, 18, and Chloe Mansfield, 18 of Canandaigua for possession of alcohol under the age of 21. Pursuant to the investigation, it was determined that Outhouse and Mansfield were in...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Seneca Falls man arrested for criminal mischief

Police took a Seneca Falls man into custody on a bench warrant. According to a news release, the Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Jordan T. Cain, 31, of Seneca Falls on an active bench warrant out of Ontario County. Following investigation into an unrelated incident, a warrant check was performed...
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Ontario County Man Arrested After School Alleges Student Was Abused

A complaint filed to police by a local school that of one of its students had allegedly been abused has led to the arrest of a 37-year-old Canandaigua man. Penn Yan Police arrested Richard Siesto, Junior, for an incident on May 15th after the victim and a witness told police he had subjected the child to unwanted physical contact. Siesto, Junior, is accused of pushing the victim’s face into couch cushions and jabbing him with his elbow in the ribcage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Cocaine#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested on Bench Warrant

A Seneca Falls man has been arrested on a bench warrant. Police report the Sunday arrest of Jordan Cain after an investigation into an unrelated incident determined he had an active bench warrant from Ontario County for criminal mischief. Cain was arrested by Seneca Falls Police and turned over to...
SENECA FALLS, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Rochester man arrested for grand larceny

Police took a Rochester man into custody on an arrest warrant. According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department arrested William Beeley Jr., 25, of Rochester on a warrant for grand larceny. Upon investigation, it was determined that Beeley Jr., entered a Saltonstall Street home and stole several items.
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

State Police Arrest Auburn Man on Four Warrants

State Police arrested an Auburn man on four warrants. 33-year-old Larry Hoff was wanted on charges of criminal contempt, grand larceny, identity theft, and petit larceny. Hoff was taken to Cayuga County Jail to await arraignment. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News Radio 96.3...
AUBURN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FingerLakes1.com

Canandaigua woman violates order of protection

Police say a Canandaigua woman was arrested following a trespass complaint. According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department arrested Elaine A. Mulheron, 57, of Canandaigua for criminal contempt and aggravated family offense. It was determined that Mulheron entered the residence of a subject who had an active stay...
FL Radio Group

Police Arrest Waterloo Man for Harassing Local Business Worker

Waterloo Police charged a 37-year-old Waterloo man with harassment following an incident at a local business on June 2nd. Samuel Nucci is accused of subjecting an employee at the unidentified business to unwanted physical contact. Nucci was transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await central arraignment due to...
WATERLOO, NY
FL Radio Group

State Police Arrest Geneva Man on Incest Charge

A Geneva man has been arrested on incest charges. State Police say 58-year-old Andrew Jensen was also charged with course of sexual conduct against a child under the age of 13. No other details were made available. Following his arraignment on the felonies, Jensen was released to pretrial services with...
FingerLakes1.com

Canandaigua woman charged after motor vehicle accident

Police arrested a Canandaigua woman after a motor vehicle accident. According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department arrested Colletta Francese, 40, of Canandaigua for driving while intoxicated. Upon investigation, it was determined that Francese had operated her vehicle in an intoxicated condition prior to striking a utility pole...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Shortsville man arrested after disturbance in Canandaigua

Police arrested a Shortsville man following a disturbance. According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department arrested Harrison Hardy, 31, of Shortsville for criminal contempt. Upon investigation, it was determined that Hardy had engaged in an altercation with a subject who had an active stay away order of protection...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FL Radio Group

Suspicious Vehicle Complaint Leads to Waterloo Man’s Arrest

A suspicious vehicle complaint in Waterloo led to the arrest of a 48-year-old Waterloo man. Brian Macgill was charged with displaying a forged inspection sticker following an investigation by Waterloo Police. Macgill was released on an appearance ticket for Waterloo Village Court. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7...
WATERLOO, NY
FL Radio Group

Albany Man Airlifted Following Yates County Accident

An Albany man was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital following a one-car accident just after midnight Saturday morning in Yates County. 42-year-old Tristan DeForest was traveling on State Route 54 in the town of Milo when his car went off the road, striking a guard rail and trees. The impact forced his car onto its side. Penn Yan firefighters had to extricate DeForest from his car. There was no word on the extent of his injuries.
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy