ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Public encouraged to participate in city budget workshops

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27iP0g_0fzQH3IW00

Budget workshop presentation available for review

– The public is encouraged to participate in a series of City of Paso Robles budget workshops. A varied list of projects and budget needs for the next budget cycle were outlined at a public hearing on May 31. Reports from each city department provided a financial overview of each division along with proposed staffing plans and supplemental funding requests designed to achieve the adopted goals for 2022-2024.

A preliminary budget overview outlined how to achieve those goals financially. View the preliminary budget workshop presentation here.

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Cuesta Measure L bond committee releases annual report

Measure L authorized funding for new construction projects, needed repairs, and upgrades at Cuesta College. – The Measure L Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee released its 2021 annual report, which was reviewed and accepted by the San Luis Obispo County Community College Board of Trustees at their May 2022 meeting. Measure L is a $275 million general obligation bond voted on by San Luis Obispo County voters in Nov. 2014 that authorizes funding for new construction projects, needed repairs, and upgrades at Cuesta College.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

We welcome your local news – Send it in!

Posted: 4:00 am, June 4, 2022 by Access Publishing. –The Paso Robles Daily News welcomes press releases, news tips, event announcements, photos and more from local clubs, businesses and organizations. The Paso Robles Daily News publishes press releases for free. Submit your press release today!. What is a press release?
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

AIDS/Lifecycle bike riders arriving in Paso Robles today

Participants are LGBTQ+ or allies from nearly every state and 14 countries. – Thousands of cyclists and volunteer roadies have embarked on a 545-mile journey from San Francisco to Los Angeles united by a common cause: fighting to end HIV and AIDS. AIDS/LifeCycle raises millions of dollars annually to support the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the HIV-related services of the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Participants are HIV-negative or living with HIV, LGBTQ+, and allies, ages 18 to 81, and from nearly every state and 14 countries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for May 26-29

Walter Langford, age 68, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on May 28. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Sandra Davis, age 76, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on May 26. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. David Charles Piotrowski, age 75, of Paso...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

School district to dedicate four facilities to local honorees

– On Tuesday, June 7 at 5 p.m., the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District will honor four of its own with facilities dedicated in their name. The event will begin with a short presentation, including a speaker for each honoree, sharing the life and careers of Randy Canaday, Don Parish, Bertha Phillips, and William F. Stroud, Jr. The public is invited to join the District Board of Trustees, administration, staff, friends, and families at the Paso Robles High School Performing Arts Center for a short program and a self-guided tour of the newly-dedicated facilities.
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Paso Robles Daily News

North County Jewish community to celebrate the Ten Commandments

Holiday honoring the original giving of the Ten Commandments celebrated 3,334th time since Sinai. – In a ceremony reminiscent of the original Giving of the Ten Commandments through Moses at Mount Sinai, the Jewish community of Paso Robles and the North County — men, women, and children; young and old — will gather at Chabad of Paso Robles on June 5 at 11 a.m., where they will hear the reading of the Ten Commandments from a handwritten Torah scroll. This year’s holiday of Shavuot marks 3,334 years since the Jewish people received the Torah on Mount Sinai on the holiday of Shavuot. The holiday begins this year at the conclusion of Shabbat (Saturday night), the Jewish Sabbath, at nightfall on June 4 and continues through nightfall on June 6.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Sound Investment to kick off Paso Robles Concerts in the Park

– Sound Investment, a Central Coast band known for their classic R&B and rock sound will kick off the 2022 summer Concerts in the Park season on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Downtown City Park (Spring Street and 12th Street) in Paso Robles. The five-piece band comprised of a group of talented musicians are local favorites known for their multi-genre covers and high energy, danceable show. The Sound Investment concert is sponsored by Stifel Financial Services and Mechanics Bank.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Memorial Day ceremony held at Faces of Freedom

Several hundred people attended the annual ceremony. – North County commemorated Memorial Day at the Faces of Freedom Memorial in Atascadero Monday. The Estrella Warbirds began the ceremony with a fly-over. Escorted by the Central Coast Pipes and Drums, the Cal Poly ROTC Color Guard presented the colors. Members of the Atascadero High School Choir sang the National Anthem.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Outdoor Supply Hardware store to celebrate grand reopening

Celebration will include games, giveaways, 20-percent off store-wide. – Over the last three years, Outdoor Supply Hardware has opened 14 stores throughout California in its mission to serve residents and their home improvement needs. To celebrate these store openings and say thank you to customers and friends, the retailer will be holding grand reopening celebrations at all of its locations on Saturday, June 11, including the Paso Robles location at 2005 Theatre Drive.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary for Scott Alvin Spong, 61

Remembrances may be sent to the Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. – Scott Alvin Spong passed away unexpectedly on April 9, 2022, at Twin Cities Hospital in Templeton, California surrounded by his family. Scott was born on Feb. 4, 1961 in Thief River Falls, Minnesota to George and Charlotte Spong, the 4th...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

SLO Botanical Garden names Tracy Strann events director

Tracy Strann was formerly executive director of Sensorio in Paso Robles. – The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden welcomes Tracy Strann, former Executive Director of Sensorio in Paso Robles, as events director. Strann is a professional with over 25 years of experience in marketing, advertising, promotion, event production, sponsorship, development, publishing, and public relations.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy