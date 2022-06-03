Public encouraged to participate in city budget workshops

Budget workshop presentation available for review

– The public is encouraged to participate in a series of City of Paso Robles budget workshops. A varied list of projects and budget needs for the next budget cycle were outlined at a public hearing on May 31. Reports from each city department provided a financial overview of each division along with proposed staffing plans and supplemental funding requests designed to achieve the adopted goals for 2022-2024.

A preliminary budget overview outlined how to achieve those goals financially. View the preliminary budget workshop presentation here.