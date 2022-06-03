ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Bird stalks alligator crossing sidewalk in Alabama

By Dylan Abad
 3 days ago

(WFLA) — A woman headed out for her morning stroll near Huntsville, Alabama realized she wasn’t alone when she spotted an alligator that was also out for a morning walk on Wednesday.

Anya Adams was walking on a sidewalk along Lady Ann Lake in Edgewater Park when she pulled out her phone to record an alligator crossing in front of her.

In the video, the alligator, which appeared to be several feet long, can be seen walking from the water’s edge into a tree line on the other side of the sidewalk.

At the same time, what appeared to be a great blue heron stalked the gator as it slowly made its way into the brush.

