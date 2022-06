Click here to read the full article. The 2021-2022 television season concluded last week with NBC’s football coverage and NCIS returning to the top of the Nielsen ratings charts, and This Is Us going out with one last win for the Pearsons. As Deadline reported last month, CBS was primetime’s the most-watched broadcast network this season with an average of 6.3 million viewers, matching last year’s numbers to a tee, per Nielsen’s most current data. The network’s audience win shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise considering it’s been first in viewers for 13 consecutive years heading into the start of...

