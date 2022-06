SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — CPS Energy announced Monday it is launching a color-coded conservation level notification system to help its customers reduce energy use. “We believe this program couldn’t be more timely given the triple-degree temps we experienced last month and that have returned this week. This new notification program will educate our customers on simple tips to conserve energy throughout what’s expected to be a long, hot summer,” said CPS Energy Interim President & CEO Rudy D. Garza.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO