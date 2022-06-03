ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

Thibodaux High accepting registration for Youth Skills Camp

houmatimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThibodaux High School Girls basketball and volleyball programs are teaming up to host the 1st annual Youth Skills Camp. The camp will be led by Thibodaux High School’s head basketball Coach Ashely Adams,...

www.houmatimes.com

houmatimes.com

VCHS 2022 President’s Banquet honored outstanding alumni

On Friday, June 3, Vandebilt Catholic High School hosted the 2022 President’s Banquet in the Kolb center on campus. Jeremy Gueldner, VCHS president, presented awards for President’s Distinguished Service and Hall of Fame. Doug Hamilton, VCHS Director of Advancement and Alumni presented the award for Alumni of the Year. Guests included VCHS administration and faculty, Diocesan officials, Brothers of the Sacred Heart leaders, family, friends, supporters, and past Alumni of the Year and past Hall of Fame inductees.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne Teacher, Emily Tuttle, Named 2023 Teacher of the Year Semi-Finalist

The Louisiana Department of Education has announced the 2023 Teacher and Principal of the Year Finalists and the list includes a Terrebonne Parish teacher!. The educators are nominated because, according to the LDOE website, they make exceptional gains with students and guide them to achieve at the highest levels. LDOE said the semi-finalists’ commitment to student success exemplifies Louisiana’s teaching profession. The semi-finalists will be honored at the 16th Annual Excellent Educators Awards Gala on July 30, in New Orleans.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Jimmy Joseph Ledet

Jimmy Joseph Ledet (86), a native of Cut Off, LA, resident of Thibodaux, LA, died at 11:34 am on June 3, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Verlin Pitre Ledet, daughters Sally and Allison Ledet, sons John (Gwen) and Peter Ledet, stepsons Todd, David (Chrystle) and Douglas (Ellen) Pitre, grandchildren, Rachael (Chad) Authement, Jennifer (Jason) Champagne, Sarah LeBlanc, Adam (Emma), Alex (Chelsea), Eric (Nicole), and Evan Ledet, Julie Porche, and Madison Harrell, step-grandchildren, Jeremy, Amanda, Nicholas, Emily, Jordan, Kaylee, Macy (Brandon), Renee (Darrell), Kacie and Elise, great grandchildren, Kaylee and Cullen Champagne, Kaleb and Katelyn Authement, Jake, Luke, Ali, Arthur, Claire, Chloe, and Paul Ledet, Scarlett LeBlanc, great step-grandsons Dominic and Easton.
THIBODAUX, LA
Local
Louisiana Education
Local
Louisiana Sports
Thibodaux, LA
Sports
Thibodaux, LA
Education
City
Thibodaux, LA
houmatimes.com

Otis Purvis

Otis B. Purvis, age 76, passed away Saturday June 4, 2022. He was a longtime resident of Houma, La. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the memorial at Covenant Church at 4863 West Park in Houma from 10:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Otis...
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Mark Daigle

Mark Charles “Kabuki” Daigle passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at the age of 58, after battling with pancreatic cancer. He was a resident of Plattenville, Louisiana. He was a jack of all trades and a master transmission mechanic. He had a heart...
PLATTENVILLE, LA
houmatimes.com

Conrad John Roesky

Conrad John Roesky, 70, a native of New Orleans and a resident of Houma, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022. Per Conrad’s wishes, there will be no memorial services. He is survived by his son, Eric Roesky; grandchild, Grayson Roesky; brother, Karl Roesky; sisters, Linda Metrailer, Karen Hare, and Gwendolyn Huffman.
HOUMA, LA
Person
Ashley Adams
houmatimes.com

Rakesh Jackson

Rakesh Jackson, 33. A resident of Houma, LA passed away peacefully on Friday, June 3, 2022.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Lana Davis Trahan

Na Davis Trahan, 55, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 3:00 pm until the Funeral Service at 5:00 pm. She is survived by her sons, Andre’...
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Fletcher celebrates library reopening

Fletcher Technical Community College is excited to announce the grand reopening of the B1 Bank Library. The library, located on Fletcher’s campus closed in August 2021, after receiving devastating damage caused by Hurricane Ida. Fletcher released a statement expressing its excitement to welcome the library back to campus, encouraging...
SCHRIEVER, LA
houmatimes.com

Celebrate Juneteenth with Bayou Pearls and Houma-Terrebonne Chamber

Bayou Pearls, an official interest group of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated ® is partnering with the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce to present Voices of our Ancestors, a Juneteenth celebration program. Narrated by founder and president of Finding our Roots African American Museum, Margie Scoby, the program will highlight...
HOUMA, LA
#Summer Camp#Volleyball#Thibodaux High School
houmatimes.com

Shop local Chamber pop-up event

Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce invites the community to come out and shop local at its Pop-Up at the Chamber event on Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The pop-up event will feature a wide variety of local vendors to choose from, including food, fashion, art, and much more. Food vendors include Body by Thomas, Flami Nguyen, Jones Specialty Foods, and Shredskiz Preps & Grill. Guests will also receive information about the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Bayou Region Re-Entry Program Gives Second Chance to Those Behind Bars

Over 90 percent of Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish inmates will get re-released back into communities. Some local leaders make up a Bayou Region Re-Entry Team that is taking strides to provide the incarcerated with resources to return as productive citizens and a Bayou Region Coalition Meeting was recently held where the team updated the public on programs along with their success stories.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
whereyat.com

Louisiana's Cajun Boudin Trail

Fondly called "Cajun fast food," boudin is seasoned rice and pork stuffed into a sausage casing and steamed, smoked, or grilled. Easily one of the most unique foods found in Acadiana—otherwise known as South Louisiana—boudin has gone from being an obscure dish loved by locals and fastidious foodies to a country-wide phenomenon. Everyone wants boudin these days and it's easy to get with major brands like Manda and Savoie's distributing country-wide to supermarket chains like Safeway, Albertsons, and even Walmart. But the best way to enjoy authentic Cajun boudin is to go to the source.
LOUISIANA STATE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WAFB

Teachers could soon be armed in the classroom

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In light of some of the horrific school shootings we have seen, it has forced the conversation to come up. Should teachers be armed in the classroom? A similar bill was presented back in 2018 but failed. However, now it is back for another run.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Jimmie Price

Jimmie Joseph Price, Sr., age 77, passed away Friday June 3, 2022. He was a native and longtime resident of Chauvin. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, Wednesday June 8, 2022 from 9:30 AM until service time at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
CHAUVIN, LA
andthevalleyshook.com

What the Heck Just Happened?

You turned it off, didn’t you? Admit it. It was hopeless. There was no chance. LSU had lost this one. Early on, it looked like it was gonna be one of those games in which both offenses threw haymakers at one another until the last team up finally won in the ninth. Then it turned into a depressing blowout loss which would be a referendum on the Jay Johnson era so far.
BATON ROUGE, LA

