Thibodaux High accepting registration for Youth Skills Camp

Jimmy Joseph Ledet (86), a native of Cut Off, LA, resident of Thibodaux, LA, died at 11:34 am on June 3, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Verlin Pitre Ledet, daughters Sally and Allison Ledet, sons John (Gwen) and Peter Ledet, stepsons Todd, David (Chrystle) and Douglas (Ellen) Pitre, grandchildren, Rachael (Chad) Authement, Jennifer (Jason) Champagne, Sarah LeBlanc, Adam (Emma), Alex (Chelsea), Eric (Nicole), and Evan Ledet, Julie Porche, and Madison Harrell, step-grandchildren, Jeremy, Amanda, Nicholas, Emily, Jordan, Kaylee, Macy (Brandon), Renee (Darrell), Kacie and Elise, great grandchildren, Kaylee and Cullen Champagne, Kaleb and Katelyn Authement, Jake, Luke, Ali, Arthur, Claire, Chloe, and Paul Ledet, Scarlett LeBlanc, great step-grandsons Dominic and Easton.
