Findlay, OH

NOR Holding Food Drive Monday June 6

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthwest Ohio Realtors will be seeking non-perishable food items on Monday June...

Three Area Blood Drives Scheduled in June

There are three blood drives scheduled around the region this month. The first is two weeks from today on Monday June 20 from noon until 6 at the First Baptist Church in Kenton. The next one will be Wednesday June 22 from 2 until 7pm at the McVitty Memorial VFW...
KENTON, OH
Participants Sought for 4th of July Parade in Kenton

Participants are wanted for the Hardin County Freedom Fest 4th of July parade. Lineup will be at 9am on July 4 at the Mary Lou Johnson Library and St. John’s Church area in Kenton. It will start at 10am. All participants are welcome including bands, floats, cars, tractors, groups,...
KENTON, OH
Credit card stolen to ride scooters in East Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two suspects used a credit card stolen from a purse in May to ride VEO scooters in Toledo. The suspects stole the purse from a vehicle on May 24 in the 300 block of Raymer Boulevard in East Toledo. If you have any information you can...
TOLEDO, OH
Findlay, OH
Findlay, OH
Next seniors dine out set for Tuesday, June 14

On May 10, 24 seniors, pictured above, from Friendship Park Community Center dined at Inky’s Restaurant in Toledo. The next dine out will be Tuesday, June 14. Meet at 4:30 p.m., at Red Star Diner, 7327 Lewis Avenue, Temperance, Michigan. Transportation is on your own. Call FPCC, at 419-936-3079,...
TOLEDO, OH
Ramp on US 20 in Ohio closing June 7th for repairs

If you plan to travel on US 20 in Ohio, you'll want to take note of this closure and plan an alternate route. The ramp from US Route 20 to US Route 53, a major interchange near Fremont, Ohio, will be closed down for the majority of the summer, starting on June 7, 2022.
Want free Cedar Point tickets?

**Related Video Above: Pay more for thrills: Why prices could be rising at Cedar Point.** SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — In an effort to entice more people to donate blood in the upcoming months, the Red Cross is offering up free Cedar Point tickets. “Blood and platelet donations tend to decline during the summer months when […]
SANDUSKY, OH
Thunder Over the River fireworks set for June 25; donations sought

The Shoreland Firefighters Association will host the “Thunder Over the River” fireworks display at dusk on Saturday, June 25. They are promising “the sky over the Point and Shoreland area will come alive with booming sound and vibrant color.”. Rick Phillips, fireworks chairman for the Shoreland Firefighters...
TOLEDO, OH
20 Best Things to Do in Mansfield, OH

The city of Mansfield is also known as the "Fun Center of Ohio" for all the right reasons. Mansfield is the county seat of Richland County. This beautiful city falls between Columbus and Cleveland through Interstate 71 and is also a part of the western Allegheny plateau. The entire city...
MANSFIELD, OH
THOMAS E. KELLER TRUCKING UNVEILS MENTAL HEALTH & SUICIDE AWARENESS TRUCK

Thomas E. Keller Trucking Inc., an affiliate of Keller Logistics Group located in Defiance, Ohio recently unveiled their second charity truck in less than three years. Its unveiling in May corresponds with the nationally recognized Mental Health Awareness Month. “We didn’t want to stop after our first charity truck. In...
DEFIANCE, OH
Are Granite and Quartz Countertops Still a Smart Buy in 2022?

Are you planning an upgrade to your kitchen or bath in your Perrysburg home? The project likely includes sourcing material for stunning new countertops. Should you be thinking about granite, or is there something new and trending that makes a better return on your investment?. Surprisingly, even after over two...
PERRYSBURG, OH
Let's journey back to a picnic at OSR in 1900

It's easy to guess that in 1896, when the Intermediate Penitentiary opened in Mansfield, people around here had never seen anything like it ... or people in Ohio and the entire Midwest for that matter. For the next 30 years the place became something of a tourist attraction. There was...
MANSFIELD, OH
$6 million raised in LCC Capital Campaign

LIMA — On Saturday, co-chair Barb O’Connor spoke about the LCC Capital Campaign’s success and thanked the development staff for their hard work for what turned out to be an “absolutely amazing” fundraiser resulting in over $6 million in donations. This was the first time...
LIMA, OH
Columbus Grove Woman Seriously Injured in Putnam County Crash

A Columbus Grove woman suffered serious injuries in a crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in Putnam County. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 52 year old Jodi Culp was a passenger in a vehicle that ended up off the left side of the road while traveling east on State Route 15 and struck a utility pole.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
GoFundMe Account Set Up For Former Wauseon Chamber Of Commerce President

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Marc Matheny who has previously served as the President for the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce. The donation page states that he is currently battling Parkinson’s Disease and that “the disease struck suddenly and with a vengeance.”. The purpose for the...
WAUSEON, OH
Marion Technical College Celebrates Class of 2022

(Marion) On a bright, sunny day under stunning blue skies, Marion Technical College held its 50th annual spring graduation ceremony. As graduates circled campus with friends and family members, cheered on my faculty and staff, Marion Tech honored the 369 students graduating with 432 degrees and certificates. These graduates came from 24 Ohio counties and ranged in age from 17 to 64 years old. A total of 14 College Credit Plus students graduated with certificates or associate degrees before they graduated from high school. Ten veterans were also among the graduates on Friday, May 13, 2022.
MARION, OH
Saying goodbye to the 101-year-old SPPS

OTTAWA — Betty Wannemacher’s oldest sister attended the Fourth Street Sts. Peter and Paul School (SPPS) when it was first built in 1921, 101 years ago, and it has proudly stood as a centerpiece in the Ottawa community and Catholic parishioners for multiple generations. On Sunday, former students, teachers, and the public were invited to tour the building one last time before its scheduled demolition, with blackboards, filing cabinets, bookcases, and any other items inside available for the taking.
OTTAWA, OH

