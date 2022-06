The legal saga between StockX and Nike continues this week as the Detroit-based company made an amended legal filing to the sportswear brand’s lawsuit against them. In February, Nike filed a lawsuit against StockX alleging trademark infringement with the sales of its “Vault” non-fungible tokens of Nike sneakers. The resale giant responded to the litigation in March by calling it “a baseless and misleading attempt to interfere with the application of a new technology to the increasingly popular and lawful secondary market for the sale of its sneakers and other goods.” Last month, Nike amended its original complaint against StockX, adding that it had purchased four counterfeit pairs of Air Jordan 1s through the marketplace between December 2021 and January 2022.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO