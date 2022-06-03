ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Kasha Patel: Why we should use comedy to explain science

By Fiona Geiran
NPR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePart 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Humor Us. Can humor help us learn about the world? Science writer and comedian Kasha Patel thinks so. She applies the scientific method to stand-up...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Justified’ Creatives Look Back At The Magic Behind Hit FX Series—ATX

Click here to read the full article. Justified creator Graham Yost led the series’ creatives reunion panel at ATX Festival on Saturday afternoon where fans were treated to secrets from the writer’s room. Joining Yost for the special celebration were executive producer and director Michael Dinner and writer/producers Taylor Elmore, Dave Andron, Chris Provenzano, Benjamin Cavell, Ingrid Escajeda, VJ Boyd, and Wendy Calhoun. The series, following lawman Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant), ran for 6 seasons on FX from 2010 until 2015. Earlier this year, a limited series sequel Justified: City Primeval was announced by the network which is currently three weeks...
TV SERIES
NPR

Activism can be joyful. How to work for change and avoid burnout

There is no one way to change the world. That's what Karen Walrond realized when she wrote a book about the relationship between joy and activism. Throughout her life, Walrond has marched in parades, given motivational speeches to thousands and gone on humanitarian trips for efforts against HIV and AIDS. "But in my mind, activism was something that you did and got arrested for, it was something that you did and got tear gassed."
ADVOCACY
NPR

Encore: Encore! Encore! Applauding the literal showstopper

On occasion, we reach back into our ALL THINGS CONSIDERED archives in search of reports we've done that can offer perspective on today's events. When we rebroadcast an archived piece on the air, we call that an encore. Well, today we're encoring a piece that is actually about encores - the theatrical kind...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Vox

Cornel West’s pragmatic America

Cornel West is one of the most unique philosophical voices in America. He has written a ton of books and taught for over 40 years at schools like Princeton, Harvard, and now at the Union Theological Seminary. West is what I’d call a public-facing philosopher, which is to say he’s...
SOCIETY
Pitchfork

Prince and the Revolution: Live

After only a few months of touring in support of his commercial breakthrough Purple Rain, Prince was eager to move on. Locked into a rigid nightly routine of rehearsing and performing, he grew restless reliving a body of work that, in his mind, he had already perfected. To stave off his growing boredom, he would tweak the show from one stop to the next, shuffling the setlist and dropping in new songs for his band, the Revolution, to learn during soundchecks. In between shows, he’d retreat to a mobile recording system set up on his tour buses, or, time permitting, have a local studio booked during extended layovers. He oversaw Romance 1600, the sophomore album by his percussionist and apprentice Sheila E., from start to finish in these moments of downtime. He also had his own follow-up, Around the World in a Day, completed and ready to go, to the surprise of his band.
MUSIC
BoardingArea

What Is Wrong With This Photograph? Part 148

As I was heading home after a hike, the car in which I was traveling stopped at an intersection. There I noticed something that initially appeared bizarre to me, so I spontaneously decided to take some photographs. What Is Wrong With This Photograph? Part 148. For this edition of this...
PHOTOGRAPHY
NPR

Prison reporter Keri Blakinger reflects on her time in incarceration in new memoir

If you pay attention to news stories about prison life, you may notice one byline pop up a lot - Keri Blakinger. If you're familiar with her work, it's hard to ignore the connection she seems to forge with the population she covers, her depth of understanding. And maybe that is because this longtime prison reporter comes to her beat from a special vantage point. She had been incarcerated herself for a couple years in New York for drug possession. How Blakinger's life carved a path from Olympic figure skating dreams to drug addiction and then to prison is told in wrenching detail in her new memoir, "Corrections In Ink." Just a note - this conversation will touch on some really hard topics, including some of the challenges that Blakinger faced as a high-achieving teenager.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kasha Patel
NPR

Spilling the 'T'

Code Switch's Kumari Devarajan found an unlikely demographic doppelganger in D'Lo, a comedian and playwright whose one-person show about growing up as a queer child of immigrants in the U.S. is reopening on a bigger theater stage. But when you share so much in common with a stranger who is putting their sometimes messy business on front street for the world to see, it can feel like they're also sharing your secrets, too.
VIDEO GAMES
AOL Corp

The lost story of female rock pioneers Fanny: 'Society was not ready to accept us'

In historical overviews of women in rock from the ’60s and ’70s, some familiar names are always mentioned, and rightfully so: Janis Joplin, the Runaways, Grace Slick, Heart, Stevie Nicks. A more unfamiliar name, however, is Fanny. The Bay Area psych/folk/hard rockers rarely receive proper credit for their contributions to rock ’n’ roll — which is puzzling, since they were the first all-female rock band to release a major-label album and the first to score a top 40 single (“Charity Ball” in 1971, followed by another, the No. 29 hit “Butter Boy,” in 1975).
ROCK MUSIC
IndieWire

‘The Wire’ Creators Say Show Couldn’t Be Made in Age of ‘Game of Thrones’: Now, ‘It’s Got to Be Big’

Click here to read the full article. “The Wire” co-creators Ed Burns and David Simon have spent two decades reflecting on the legacy of their critically acclaimed HBO series. Burns and Simon, along with fellow “Wire” alum George Pelecanos, most recently turned their attention to the true story of the Baltimore Police Department’s corrupt Gun Trace Task Force for the HBO limited series “We Own This City,” starring Jon Bernthal as a real-life cop convicted of stealing and selling drugs. Yet on the 20th anniversary of “The Wire,” which premiered June 2, 2002, retired Baltimore homicide detective Burns criticized other modern HBO...
TV SERIES
WWD

Jess Bush Navigates ‘Star Trek’ and Dead Bees

By the time she was in her early twenties, Jess Bush was fairly certain she wanted to pursue a career in the arts — but something called “tall poppy syndrome” stopped her. “It’s a form of being humble,” she explains of the Australian term. “If anyone gets...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Journalism#Stand Up Comedy#The Capital Weather Gang#The Washington Post#Dc Science Comedy#Undark#Wake Forest University

Comments / 0

Community Policy