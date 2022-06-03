ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

South Carolina family fighting for change after son dies following sextortion blackmail scheme

By Melanie Palmer
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42aEzM_0fzQD4kj00

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate family is fighting for change after their son died following a “sextortion blackmail scheme.”

There isn’t a day that goes by when Kathy and Kevin don’t think about their son, Jared Johns.

“It’s a devastation that you can’t put into words,” said Kathy Bowling, Jared Johns’ mother.

Johns was a veteran and loving father, but his life was cut short by what investigators have called a sextortion blackmail scheme.

“Lord knows if I would have heard of it, I would have warned him but the first time I had heard of it was when it happened to Jared,” Jared Johns’ Father, Kevin Johns said.

Investigators said it started in 2018 when two prisoners in the Lee Correctional Institution got access to contraband phones.

Officers said the phones were used to text Johns pretending to be parents of a soon-to-be 18-year-old girl, asking for over a thousand dollars or else, threatening to go to the police and making Johns believe he committed a crime when he didn’t.

Johns’ parents said that he had post-traumatic stress disorder and these threats were the tipping point. He died by suicide on Sept. 11, 2018.

The FBI has been tracking this kind of sextortion case, which are essentially digital blackmail. However, the agency is starting to see a major uptick in reports.

That’s why Johns’ parents are talking about what happened. They can’t bring their son back but they said they can keep his memory alive.

“When this all came out, I began to get so many calls and messages saying if we hadn’t have seen your son’s story, my nephew wouldn’t be here. We had helped him and a girl, also a guy from Florida who already bought the gun,” Bowling said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Mom accused of handing loaded gun to teen in South Carolina mall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — A mother and a 13-year-old were arrested Wednesday after being caught with a loaded gun at the Columbiana Centre Mall. The Columbia Police Department said 40-year-old La’Kenyatta Moore-Rhodes was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, unlawful carry of a firearm and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Officers said […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Doctor killed in Tulsa shooting previously worked in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA/AP) — A doctor killed Wednesday afternoon in a mass shooting at a medical center in Tulsa, Oklahoma previously worked in Greenville, South Carolina. Doctor Stephanie Husen was one of the four victims in the shooting. She completed an internship and residency at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in 2004 and 2005, according […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Johns
Long Beach Tribune

White woman, a mother of Black adopted teenager, claims her daughter ‘begged her to turn White’ because she was called the N-word and bullied in school due to her race for years, lawsuit

White man and woman, parents of Black adopted teenage girl, decided to file a lawsuit against their child’s school and the school district because the young girl has been constantly bullied because of her race while in school and the school officials are accused of not doing enough to protect her. According to the lawsuit, the threats and harassment lasted for extended period of time and at one point, the girl couldn’t handle the students’ behavior and asked her mother if she could become White so she won’t be bullied.
SOCIETY
WBTW News13

1-year-old left abandoned in South Carolina parking lot, officials say

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say a one-year-old was left abandoned in a parking lot near Ladson early Monday morning. Dorchester County deputies were dispatched to a location near Ladson Road and Dorchester Road around 12:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle at the Coopers Ridge Apartments. Deputies located the vehicle in […]
LADSON, SC
Daily Mail

Pictured: Woman dog walker, 41, who died along with her three golden retrievers while walking in Chelsea - as police quiz man, 26, for death by dangerous driving

A 41-year-old woman who died following a car crash in west London that also killed her three dogs has been named by the Metropolitan Police. Olivia Riley, from Suffolk, died on Saturday following the collision. Police said it appeared she was walking her three golden retrievers at the time of the incident.
ACCIDENTS
WBTW News13

5 juveniles found unresponsive in vehicle in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Five juveniles were taken to the hospital after they were found unresponsive inside a vehicle in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department received a call for service off McMillan Avenue around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. The juveniles had been removed from the vehicle before police arrived and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Fbi#Sextortion#Blackmail
Daily Mail

Mother charged when her daughter, 3, died from heat exposure after allegedly being left inside a 4WD is accused of previously Googling whether she could be jailed for leaving a child in a car, court hears

A mother charged for leaving her three-year-old daughter in a hot four-wheel drive before she died allegedly Googled whether she would go to jail for leaving a child in a car before the incident, a court has heard. Laura Peverill (Black), 39, and Aaron Hill, 32, allegedly left toddler Rylee...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Drunk mother, 28, who covered herself in GREASE while trying to escape police after leaving her children home alone to give friend a lift is handed driving ban and supervision order

A drunk mother-of-two who sparked a late-night police chase and was eventually found hiding in a car park trying to camouflage herself with anti-vandal paint has avoided jail. Magen Hendry, 28, was intoxicated when she left her front door ajar and her two young children asleep at her Stockton home at around 3am on October 25, 2019, Teesside Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

50K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy