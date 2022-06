Additional Charge for Louisiana Driver in Fatal May 1st Crash That Left a Mother and Child Dead. Louisiana – On June 5, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Mark Dyer Jr. was arrested on an additional charge related to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 3185 at the intersection with Ridgefield Road on May 1, 2022. Emily Ledet, 20, was killed in the crash, as was her infant child, Khalil Ledet. Emily Ledet was nine months pregnant at the time of the accident. Before the mother died from her injuries, medical personnel were able to deliver Khalil Ledet.

