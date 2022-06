Mason Health has earned multiple awards in recognition of organ and tissue donation partnerships. For the recipients of an organ or tissue donation, there is no question that the procedure has saved and improved the quality of their lives. Mason Health’s own Director of Emergency, Walk-In Clinic and Trauma Services Kristyn Criss received a life-altering tissue donation that now allows her to remain active while working and going on adventures with her four children. Mason Health staff understand the power of organ and tissue donation, and this spring, two partner organizations recognized the District’s support of this important service.

MASON COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO