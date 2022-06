The Rebs are now heading back to the air conditioned hotel in Miami after defeating No. 1 seed Miami 2-1 to head to the regional final with no losses. Ole Miss started the true freshman Hunter Elliott on the mound who tamed the Miami offense while also stressing out viewers all at the same time. Elliott got out of a bases loaded situation unscathed in the first inning, before going for four more innings allowing only one run, three hits and five strikeouts.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO