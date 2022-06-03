ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, TN

Discovery Park Annual Cruise-In Expected To Draw Over 100 Vintage Vehicles

By Shannon McFarlin
radionwtn.com
 3 days ago

Discovery Park of America is hosting its annual cruise-in on Sat., June 4, 2022 on the grounds of the museum and heritage park. This year, park officials anticipate over 100 vintage cars and trucks will be on display for...

www.radionwtn.com

radionwtn.com

Paris Landing’s New Nature Center Attracting Visitors

Buchanan, Tenn.–Since its opening, the Paris Landing Nature Center has been attracting some 30-35 visitors each day, with kids loving the big and little turtles; snakes; “Hazel”, the American Kestrel; pelts, and lots of birds. Volunteer Christa Davidson, a retired teacher from Erin, shown with one of the turtles who make their home there, said kids are especially excited to visit Hazel, who they have seen during school visits. Kids also like watching the turtles navigate their very own bridge and small water feature. Large numbers of birds visit the center each day, attracted to the unique bird feeder next to the one-way mirror and window on the side of the center. Davidson said they place photos of the birds that have come each day on the window so that visitors know which ones have been there that day. There also is a display depicting the history of Paris Landing at the center. There is a three-tiered doggie water fountain, nature trail and native plant garden outside of the Nature Center, which is located on Bridgeview Rd. The Center is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Site Work On Tidal Wave Auto Spa Begins

Paris, Tenn.–Site work has begun for construction of the Tidal Wave Auto Spa on an outparcel in the Memorial Plaza Shopping Center on Mineral Wells Ave. The Auto Spa is adjacent to the Walmart Shopping Center but is not associated with Walmart. It will be a 1.2 acre site that will consist of travel area, car wash, tunnel, vaccums, etc. As approved by the local planning committee, entrance to the car wash will be from the south side of the property and exit on the north side (across from Taco Bell). They will not be accessing the property from either of the travel lanes that exit on and off Mineral Wells. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
PARIS, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Alligator mystery solved at Mike Miller Park

Marshall County officials believe they have solved the alligator mystery that has plagued Mike Miller Park for the past several days. Park officials provided an update on the Park's Facebook page over the weekend. They said a person who has hunted and caught alligators on multiple occasions was brought in over the weekend and after two nights at the park, that person believes a grass carp is suspected to be what was reported as an alligator.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

400 mile yard sale is successful for local thrift store

PADUCAH-- Four hundred miles of yard sales from Paducah to the Ohio state line. People from all over the state of Kentucky and beyond were out this weekend, hunting for bargains and cool finds. Lacie Moore and her crew have been out on Highway 68, setting up and selling since...
PADUCAH, KY
City
Union City, TN
Local
Tennessee Cars
radionwtn.com

Historical Marking Honors Alexander/Townsend Home

Paris, Tenn.–The home where future Tennessee Governor and U.S. President James K. Polk stayed in while campaigning in Paris was honored with an historical marking from the Captain Charles Barham Chapter of the Colonial Dames. It was a perfect Saturday afternoon for the outdoor ceremony marking the Alexander/Townsend Home...
PARIS, TN
mymoinfo.com

New Features at Lake Wappapello in Wayne County

(Wappapello) If you haven’t been to Lake Wappapello in Wayne County in a while, you may be surprised to see some new features. Andrew Jefferson with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the lake tells us about the newest addition. And there’s more too. All swim beaches...
WAYNE COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Pride in the Park in Cape Girardeau

Murray Police Department looking for information on a hit-and-run A father and daughter are arrested after fleeing from police. Fruitland Community Church coming together after wreck. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Fruitland Community Church coming together after wreck. Breakfast Show TOO headlines 6/5. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. Breakfast Show...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
radionwtn.com

UCHS Art Students Get Lesson From Noted Alumnus

Union City, Tenn.–The Union City High School Art Club recently took in a little bit of everything during a visit to Paducah. Students in Hilary Webb’s classes admired several works and displays during the trip to the UNESCO Creative City (UNESCO Creative City | Paducah), including the riverfront flood murals, Yeiser Art Center, PAPA Art Gallery, and the Art Guild of Paducah.
UNION CITY, TN
#Vehicles#Discovery Park Of America#Heritage Park#Vintage Cars#Reynold#Brothers Tire Company
wpsdlocal6.com

600 mile journey to Paducah

Paddler makes more than 600 mile journey to Paducah. Terrance Johnson is paddling from Knoxville, TN to Paducah, KY. He launched at the end of April, and now he's in his final stretch of paddling the Tennessee River.
PADUCAH, KY
wkdzradio.com

Coast Guard Bulletin For Kentucky Lake And Lake Barkley Mariners

The U.S. Coast Guard is advising mariners there will be over 150 high-speed vessels and larger than normal concentrations of recreational vessels throughout Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley beginning today and continuing through Sunday for the Kuttawa Harbor Cannonball Run. Coast Guard officials say mariners should exercise caution and maintain...
KUTTAWA, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Touchdowns and Tunes accused of owing thousands to vendors

PADUCAH — Touchdowns and Tunes is leaving Paducah, but it's also leaving behind vendors who claim they're owed thousands. After Local 6 reported the festival’s announcement that it's leaving the city, a local vendor reached out to us explaining their experience with organizer Bryan Kent. Between McCracken County and Paducah Graphics, he's accused of owing $30,500.
PADUCAH, KY
NewsBreak
Cars
KFVS12

2 injured in Carbondale shooting

St. Patrick's Cathedral organist to perform at SIUC. Jerry Ford discusses Cape Girardeau's own D-Day hero, Gen. Seth Jefferson McKee. Jerry Ford discusses his book on Cape Girardeau's own D-Day hero Gen. Seth Jefferson McKee. Florida fugitive drowns on Current River. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A Florida fugitive drowned...
CARBONDALE, IL
whopam.com

400 Mile Yard Sale gets underway, continues through the weekend

The 400 Mile Yard sale officially got underway Thursday, and people will be able to bargain hunt throughout the weekend while traveling U.S. 68. Christian and Todd counties are just one of many locations taking part in the annual occasion, and with the cooler weather and lack of rain in the forecast for the weekend, it’s shaping up to be a super-sized event. Brent Spurlin in Elkton says his sale has already seen a good amount of people, and it’s been fun meeting new people and catching up with familiar faces.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
mymoinfo.com

Bee Program Coming to Wappapello Lake in Wayne County

(Wappapello) Fun, educational activities take place just about every weekend at Wappapello Lake in Wayne County. Andrew Jefferson is with the S.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the lake. He describes some of the special programs coming up later this spring and summer, and one event happening on Saturday the...
WAYNE COUNTY, MO
thunderboltradio.com

Running of Red Light Blamed for Injury Accident in Union City

A Union City police report said the running of a red light was the cause of an injury accident last Thursday, at the intersection of Everett Boulevard and West Main Street. Police reports said officers were called just after 6:15 in the morning, following a crash involving a Kenworth tractor-trailer truck and 2003 Jeep.
UNION CITY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Unsettled weather brings chance of daily thunderstorms

The National Weather Service in Paducah says periods of thunderstorms are expected over the next few days, and much of the region is in store for some soaking rains during a week of unsettled weather. Today is the best chance for locally strong storms in the afternoon. They'll diminish somewhat...
PADUCAH, KY
Kait 8

Florida fugitive drowns on Current River north of Doniphan

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Florida man wanted in Florida on murder charges drowned on the Current River north of Doniphan. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Sherron McCombs was swimming at a float camp 4 miles north of Doniphan around 3 p.m. Sunday, June 5. The...
DONIPHAN, MO

