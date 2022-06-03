Discovery Park Annual Cruise-In Expected To Draw Over 100 Vintage Vehicles

Buchanan, Tenn.–Since its opening, the Paris Landing Nature Center has been attracting some 30-35 visitors each day, with kids loving the big and little turtles; snakes; “Hazel”, the American Kestrel; pelts, and lots of birds. Volunteer Christa Davidson, a retired teacher from Erin, shown with one of the turtles who make their home there, said kids are especially excited to visit Hazel, who they have seen during school visits. Kids also like watching the turtles navigate their very own bridge and small water feature. Large numbers of birds visit the center each day, attracted to the unique bird feeder next to the one-way mirror and window on the side of the center. Davidson said they place photos of the birds that have come each day on the window so that visitors know which ones have been there that day. There also is a display depicting the history of Paris Landing at the center. There is a three-tiered doggie water fountain, nature trail and native plant garden outside of the Nature Center, which is located on Bridgeview Rd. The Center is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. (Shannon McFarlin photo).

