Union City, TN

UC Science Classes Soak Up DNA Study

By Shannon McFarlin
radionwtn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnion City, Tenn.–Students in Karyn Hill’s 7th-grade science classes were fascinated recently by a class project that examined the many genetic variations possible in the offspring of organisms with two parents. The Union City Middle Schoolers created Reebops – imaginary organisms made out of marshmallows, pins and...

