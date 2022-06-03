Springfield Lucky Horseshoes Home Opener This Saturday

The season is just warming up for the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes. If you weren’t there Saturday night for the game, you can make it to another one today (6/6). It starts at 6:30p versus the Cape Catfish. Beer, burgers, baseball… sounds like a pretty fun evening!. Get more...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A national truck show and convention will be making its way to Springfield this weekend, bringing thousands of people and trucks to town. The American Truck Historical Society’s National Convention and Truck Show begins on Thursday at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. 10,000 people are expected to attend the convention with 1,000 […]
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - College summer baseball is back in the capital city! The Springfield Lucky Horseshoes debuted in Robin Roberts Stadium Saturday in front of an estimated 3,000 fans. The 'Shoes are part of the Prospect League and played their first three games of the season on the road....
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign’s City Center was packed Friday for the “All or Nothing Fight Night.” It’s the biggest Luyando Boxing event in central Illinois in two decades. Nine local fighters, plus a handful from across Illinois and Indiana, competed. Luyando Boxing owner Nathan Luyando said he’s happy to bring people together to enjoy […]
Neil St. Blues is hosting a Juneteenth Sunday brunch buffet from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 19th. The restaurant will offer an all-you-can-eat buffet featuring Southern-style cuisine for $25 a person. Favorite dishes like fried chicken, waffles, fried catfish, hand-cut collard greens, mac 'n cheese, shrimp 'n grits, hashbrown casserole, Britt's rum bread puddin', and more will be available.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – If you’re a fan of the show “Jeopardy,” you might recognize a contestant next week. Champaign native Eric Ahasic is crossing it off of his bucket list. His parents, Tom and Mary Ahasic, say the 2012 U of I grad has always been bright and a fan of trivia. So when […]
Crane Alley announced on their Facebook page that they will be closing their doors after 19 years in Downtown Urbana. Their last day will be June 18th. From owner Scott Glassman:. It has been an honor to have owned Crane Alley for 19 years and to have been able to...
Thousands of visitors are expected in Springfield later this week for the national convention of the American Truck Historical Society at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The show runs Thursday through Sunday, and features vintage big rigs and other classic and notable trucks, along with vendors and demonstrations. City officials say traffic will be heavy around the fairgrounds throughout the show, especially on Thursday and Saturday, when equipment is loaded in and after the show concludes.
DECATUR — Brandon Burdick's lifelong interest in flying started with the movie "Top Gun." "The funny timing with (the new) 'Top Gun' just coming (is that) I watched 'Top Gun' as a kid more times than my parents could count," said Burdick, 30, of Mt. Zion. "And so it really just started with a childhood interest and finally 2018-19, I just had the time to really pursue the interest and haven't looked back."
BETHALTO -- At the end of the night in what would amount to be a meltdown of epic proportions, Alton Post 126 Senior Legion baseball was left in stunned silence. With initial thoughts of what was amounting to be perhaps a five-inning, 10-run rule win against Elsberry (Mo.) Post 226, turned into a shocking 11-9 defeat for Alton in its season opener at the Bethalto Sports Complex on Friday night.
Torrey Bowen has been a Walmart employee for 18 years. Bowen has built a loyal customer following because he always has a positive attitude and is willing to shoot the breeze with anyone who comes through his line.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Airport will again host Airport Fun Day. On June 4 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., kids will get the opportunity to get up close and personal with airplanes. Airport Director Tim Wright said the annual event has been canceled for the past two years because of the pandemic, so they are excited to welcome everyone back.
The owner of Urbana bar and restaurant Crane Alley announced that the business will close later this month. The last day of service will be June 18, the company announced Sunday afternoon via a post on its Facebook page. Owner Scott Glassman posted the news in various local groups. The notice was also posted on Crane Alley’s website.
Ground will be broken this week on a new pediatrics building for Springfield Clinic. The 40-thousand square foot building 0n Old Jacksonville Road will replace two existing pediatrics centers for the clinic. Officials say it will feature 60 exam rooms, on-site laboratory and radiology, and a pediatric urgent care unit. They say the facility is designed to ensure that children can get the care they need when they need it, in a comfortable environment.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called to battle a house fire in Decatur Sunday night. Firefighters responded to the 1700 block of Granite Rd. around 6:45 p.m. Smoke was showing from the attic and roof line of a home. Firefighters said fire was found in the attic area. No...
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man faces several charges after police say he endangered citizens in at least three cities. Taylorville Police says it started in Nokomis around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Nokomis Police told Taylorville Police they were pursuing a gray Chevrolet Impala in connection with a vehicle...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several construction projects that were taking place in Springfield last week will continue this week as new projects begin. Starting Monday, the Springfield Rail Improvements Project will result in the closure of Capitol Avenue between 9th and 11th Streets. This closure is expected to last 182 days and wrap up in […]
ST. LOUIS – The FOX 2 team asked our Facebook viewers "Where is the best BBQ joint?". Some viewers said old favorites like Pappy's, Sugarfire, and Dalie's. Other viewers said their own backyard was the best spot in the area for some good BBQ.
The Sangamon County Fair returns to New Berlin June 15-19 and this year’s grandstand entertainment will feature 90’s rockers Collective Soul with special guests Candlebox on Friday, June 17. Score a pair of tickets into the show below.
