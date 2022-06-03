Lansing Police investigating 3 shootings in last 24 hours

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is investigating three shootings that happened in the last 24 hours.

The first shooting happened Thursday night, and two more happened in the early hours of Friday morning. In total, three people were shot in three separate incidents.

We’ll break down each individual shooting below:

WESTMORELAND AVENUE/ HYLAND STREET

In the first incident, police went to the area of Westmoreland Avenue and Hyland Street for a shots fired call. By the time police arrived, the victim had already been taken to the hospital by a civilian.

The victim, a 16-year-old from Eaton County, was walking near the intersection of Westmoreland and Hyland when someone in a light colored SUV fired multiple shots at the victim and then headed south.

The victim was shot in the leg and the arm, and no arrest have been made.

2900 BLOCK OF CABOT DRIVE

Around 12:35 a.m. police were called to the 2900 block of Cabot Dr. when they heard that a person had been shot,

A 17-year-old male from Ingham County was hit and taken to the hospital by someone in their personal car.

Police say the victim was walking down the street with his friends while on his phone when he heard shots. The 17-year-old was hit in the leg.

At this time no arrests have been made, but police said they are investigating if this has to do with a shooting on the same block that happened on Sunday, May 30.

1300 BLOCK OF INDIANA AVENUE

In the final shooting of the night, police said they responded to a shooting call on the 1300 block of Indiana Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his abdomen.

Police say the victim was picked up from an East Lansing address by a female friend of his.

The alleged shooter, who the victim did not know well, was also in the car.

As they were driving, the alleged shooter pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the female driver, and told her to head to the Indiana Avenue area.

When they arrived, the accused shooter told the female driver and the victim to get out of the car. Police say he then allegedly assaulted the victim by hitting him with a pistol, and then shot him in the abdomen area.

The alleged shooter then left the scene in the female’s car, a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by the Lansing Fire Department and is in ‘fair’ condition.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information on these crimes, you are asked to call D/Sgt. Brent Sorg at 517-483-4653 or D/Sgt Rick Thomas at 517-483-6847.

