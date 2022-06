The UNC baseball program has an uphill battle to climb in the Chapel Hill Regional if they want their season to continue. After losing to VCU on Saturday night, the Tar Heels will now face Georgia in an elimination game on Sunday. The winner plays VCU again on Sunday night hoping to force a deciding game on Monday. Basically, UNC has to win three games in a row to advance. But they will have to get their first two wins without manager Scott Forbes. The manager was ejected after two controversial calls went against UNC’s way in the second and third innings. The...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO