ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

SoCal water district installing flow restrictors in homes of customers who use too much water

By Sid Garcia
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AfCLZ_0fzQAixT00

As California's water crisis continues, one Southern California water district has a new tool to crack down on customers using too much water - and they believe it's already working.

The Las Virgenes Municipal Water District began installing water flow restrictors Wednesday, and so far, four have been installed.

Customers who were warned and continued to use more water than was recommended are getting these installed.

The flow restrictor device is about the size of a half dollar with a hole in it.

Without a flow restrictor, water flows normally. Once it has been installed, a considerable amount of water is reduced.

According to the water district, this tool should send the message to customers that using too much water in a severe drought will not be tolerated.

"We had 20 and we dwindled down because, of course, there was people at the last minute that were saying we want to sign this commitment form so we only installed four," said Mike McNutt with the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District. "We're getting people to pay attention, and they're saying we need to be part of the solution."

Eyewitness News checked in with several water districts and on average, 70% of residential water usage is for outdoor lawns and plants.

Flow restrictors pretty much eliminate your ability to water anything outside.

Once this device is installed, it's there for at least two weeks while the customer works on conserving water.

Las Virgenes is the only water district our sister station KABC-TV is aware of that's using this method - and its goal is for its customers to cut back on their water usage amid what's being called a historic drought.

"You have to take what's called a Navy shower, and a Navy shower is about two minutes because you have a limited supply of fresh water," said resident Dan Rowling. "Even though you're in the middle of the ocean, but it has to be turned into fresh water so there's only so much to go around because you have to keep making it. So I'm used to two minutes."

What happens if you try to remove the restrictor device? The district said that will cost you a $2,500 fine.

Comments / 59

eddiebob
3d ago

In all seriousness… it has been my experience that “low flow” or “water saving” actually wastes more water due to needing to run it 4-5 times longer…

Reply(4)
21
Jackie M. Kuenzi
3d ago

There is a solution to this decades long disaster - Missouri/Mississippi rivers flooding causes billions in damage annually- pipeline to Colorado River would alleviate, create thousands of new jobs, fill lakes and reservoirs fueling hydroelectric power and bring much needed water to western states - costly but a viable long term solution benefiting all

Reply(4)
15
rita maxwell
3d ago

How about cracking down on all the illegal Marijuana grows and drug labs that are hijacking all our water throughout the Mojave Desert. Barstow, Hinckley, Daggett and Newberry Springs to just name a few.

Reply(2)
5
Related
reporterwings.com

California’s water wasters

CALABASAS, California — Tucked into the Santa Monica Mountains, the average home here goes for around $1.8 million, the gardens are bursting with pansies fit for rainy England, and hefty fines have done little to restrain many homeowners from squandering water in a time of drought. This week came...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California lawmakers consider buying out farmers to save water

After decades of fighting farmers in court over how much water they can take out of California’s rivers and streams, some state lawmakers want to try something different: use taxpayer money to buy out farmers. A proposal in the state Senate would spend up to $1.5 billion to buy “senior water rights” that allow farmers […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
Paso Robles Daily News

Calif. coastal town continues to deal with prospect of no water

‘Game over’: The tiny Central Coast town of Cambria is about to run out of water. Nestled along the Central Coast, Cambria is a picturesque town famous for its vintage clothing and antique shops, its one-of-a-kind olallieberry pies, its scarecrow festival in the fall and its Disneyesque Christmas market and light display in December. Located right off of Highway 1 and 73 miles south of Big Sur, it’s a popular stop for those driving on the Pacific Coast Highway.
CAMBRIA, CA
californiaglobe.com

The Abundance Choice, Part 11: The Desalination Option

On May 12, the California Coastal Commission Board of Directors voted 11-0 to deny the application from Poseidon Water to build a desalination plant in Huntington Beach. Since 1998, Poseidon has spent over $100 million on design and permit work for this plant. At least half of that money was spent on seemingly endless studies and redesigns as the Coastal Commission and other agencies continued to change the requirements. Poseidon’s denial makes it very unlikely another construction contractor will ever attempt to build a large scale desalination plant on the California coast.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Water#Water Usage#Las Virgenes
KABC

The water narcs are out patrolling to be sure you aren’t watering too much.

Local Water Districts Crack Down on Violations of New Water Restrictions. (Los Angeles, CA) — As California’s tough new water rules are implemented, local water districts are cracking down on violations of the new restrictions. In the Las Virgenes water district, inspectors are increasing patrols to find anyone who may be unknowingly — or knowingly — violating the new rules. Yesterday as the rules took effect, the water district began installing new flow restriction devices that reduce the flow of water. Those devices are only being used on homes that have used 150 percent of their water budget and have not answered calls or responded to fines.
internewscast.com

California county reinstates mask mandate in indoor settings

An increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations has caused one California county to reinstate its mask requirements for most indoor settings. The order is set to begin Friday in all Alameda County cities except Berkeley, as it has its own local health jurisdiction, NewsNation local affiliate KRON reported. These mask requirements don’t...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
J.R. Heimbigner

[Opinion] California is No Longer the Hot Place to Live

In the past, California has been the place to live. With beautiful weather, huge jobs markets, beaches and mountains, and a wealth of culture, who wouldn't want to live there. Over the last couple of years, many factors have contributed to people leaving the state in droves. Since 2016, prices of houses of soared. Yet, rising mortgage rates and current inflation have kept people from moving in the last few years and encouraged others to leave.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

California could extend bar hours to 4 a.m. in these cities

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Last call at 4 a.m. could be coming to bars in several California cities under a new proposal by two Bay Area lawmakers. Senate Bill 930 - authored by State Sen. Scott Wiener and Assemblymember Matt Haney - would allow seven pilot cities to extend alcohol sales at bars, nightclubs, and restaurants from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Southern California Gas Prices Soar to New Highs

Another weekend spike saw the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rise three cents Sunday to $6.351. It is the ninth consecutive day the price reached a record high. The average price has increased for 11 straight days, rising 26 cents, according to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Coachella Valley Water Districts Prepare for State Reduction Requirements

June 21st is the official start of summer. And already, California is in its driest year to date. “You really can’t talk about water in one specific location in California without talking about all of California when it comes to water,” Mission Springs Water District Programs and Public Affairs Manager, Marion Champion, said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

COVID-19 cases up 30 percent within the last week in Southern California

As large crowds gather at events, beaches and airports, COVID-19 cases are climbing in Southern California. More specifically, within the last week, new cases have increased by 30 percent. Last week, Alameda County reinstated its indoor mask mandate and Los Angeles County may be next by the end of this month if the numbers continue to climb. "Really, the number of cases to me that's most critical is the level of hospitalizations and the amount of hospital beds that are still open. This is a tremendously infectious new variant that is spreading and it will go down as the case numbers go up and as people develop immunity, and then there will be another variant that comes," said Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor.Agus predicts that big events such as Pride events and graduations will trigger another surge in about two weeks. As of Saturday, there were 510 COVID patients hospitalized in Los Angeles County; 134 in Orange County; and 98 in Riverside. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
48K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy