Humboldt County, CA

OBITUARY: Lillian Caroline Hineline, 1937-2022

By LoCO Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur beloved mom/grandma/great grandma Lillian Caroline Hineline passed away on April 27, 2022 peacefully at her home in McKinleyville from complications of Parkinsons. We were around her, singing to her hymns her father used to sing and play on his guitar. She was absolutely tough as nails, but also one of...

OBITUARY: Cheryl Ann Pries, 1955-2022

Cheryl Ann Pries gained her angel wings on May 25, 2022 at the age of 66. You could say that Cheryl lost her battle with cancer, but the truth is she fought with every breathe until she took her last. There is no loss when you never gave up the fight. Cancer doesn’t win. It takes. Always too soon.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Steve Glaveski

B O O K E D

This page notes the names of those processed by the Humboldt County Jail, or into a supervised release program, at the date and time indicated. As always, please remember that people should be considered innocent until proven guilty. Name Agency Type Charges Time. LLOYD ANTONIO VELAZQUEZ EPD Bench Warrant PC3000.08(c)...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Hours on Highway 101 Near Bayside Cutoff

On 06/05/2022, at approximately 3:04 AM, the CHP Humboldt Communication Center (HCC) received a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic crash on US-101 Northbound, North of Bayside Cutoff. Based on CHP’s preliminary investigation, it appears this crash occurred when a pedestrian was struck by a 2003 Mercury Mariner, driven by 32-year-old Kayla Guest of McKinleyville. Emergency medical personnel arrived on scene and rendered aid to the involved parties. Due to the severity, the involved pedestrian succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.
BAYSIDE, CA
Humboldt County, CA
Obituaries
City
Mckinleyville, CA
County
Humboldt County, CA
City
Fortuna, CA
Local
California Obituaries
City
Eureka, CA
CHP Looking for Hit-and-Run Driver Who Sent a McK Cyclist to the Hospital Yesterday

On 06/06/2022, at approximately 1615 hours, Davis was riding his bicycle northbound on McKinleyville Avenue, approaching Hiller Road. Davis stopped at the stop sign at the intersection, and observed a vehicle he described as a silver, newer, “boxy” van with dark tinted windows approaching the intersection from westbound Hiller Road. Davis observed the vehicle slowing, and proceeded into the intersection. The vehicle failed to come to a stop, and proceeded through the intersection, colliding with Davis, knocking him to the ground, and resulting in injuries to his shoulder and leg. After the crash, the driver of the vehicle briefly exited her vehicle, looked at Davis lying on the ground, and then fled the scene of the crash westbound on Hiller Road. Davis described the driver of the vehicle as a dark complected woman in her mid to late 30s, with long black hair, wearing a floral pattern dress. Davis continued to his residence where he contacted CHP to report the crash. He was subsequently transported, via ambulance, to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
CHP Seeks Help in Locating Suspect in Highway 299 Hit-and-Run, Says That He May be in the Willow Creek Area

On May 24, 2022, at approximately 1510 hours, the CHP Trinity River Area was advised of a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash on SR - 299 in front of the Salyer Store in unincorporated Trinity County. CHP Willow Creek units were the first to arrive on scene and discovered the driver of the Toyota had fled the scene. The motorcycle rider was transported to a hospital in Humboldt County for suspected major injuries.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
Arcata Police Arrest 31-Year-Old Man in Connection With Valley West Shooting Incident

On Friday, June 3, 2022, at approximately 2:03 am, Arcata Police Officers were dispatched to a shooting in the area of 5200 Carlson Park Drive in Valley West. The adult male victim reported being shot at by an adult male named “Josh.” Upon further investigation APD Officers learned there was a verbal dispute over suspected stolen property between the victim and 31 year old Joshua Lee Harris. The dispute escalated to where Harris shot a handgun at the victim, missing him. There were no reported injuries.
ARCATA, CA
Maintenance Worker/Senior Maintenance Worker Streets/Utilities

$36,620.22 - $52,990.01 /yr. Apply online by night June 24, 2022, midnight. This position performs a wide variety of semi-skilled and skilled tasks related to the construction, maintenance, repair, installation and monitoring of City streets and utilities systems and infrastructure. All levels of experience considered for the 3 current vacancies.
ARCATA, CA
