Click here to read the full article. Although Harry Styles’ “As It Was” maintains its run atop the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for the fifth week, it’s Kate Bush’s 1985 classic “Running Up That Hill” that’s the talk of the charts as it has re-entered the chart at No. 8. The revival of the track on the new fourth season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” became the launching pad for the song to outpace its 1985 No. 30 peak and became Bush’s first top 10 breakthrough on the chart. “Stranger Things,” which is set in the late ’80s, released the first...

