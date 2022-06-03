Wrong-way driver causes crash in Jasper County, leaves two dead

A wrong-way crash on Highway 163 in Jasper County left two dead Thursday evening.

According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, Dorothy Findlow, 79, of Monroe, was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 163 around 7:53 p.m. when her car collided head-on with a vehicle driven by Delia Vance, 46, of Pella. Both drivers were fatally injured.

A crash report said the accident remained under investigation.

As of Thursday, the Iowa Department of Transportation had tallied 124 traffic fatalities on the state's roads this year, up from 114 traffic fatalities by the same point last year.

Grace Altenhofen is a news reporter for the Des Moines Register. She can be reached at galtenhofen@registermedia.com or on Twitter @gracealtenhofen.