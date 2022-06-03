ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Des Moines Register

Wrong-way driver causes crash in Jasper County, leaves two dead

By Grace Altenhofen, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nDMcx_0fzQ9tPy00

A wrong-way crash on Highway 163 in Jasper County left two dead Thursday evening.

According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, Dorothy Findlow, 79, of Monroe, was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 163 around 7:53 p.m. when her car collided head-on with a vehicle driven by Delia Vance, 46, of Pella. Both drivers were fatally injured.

A crash report said the accident remained under investigation.

As of Thursday, the Iowa Department of Transportation had tallied 124 traffic fatalities on the state's roads this year, up from 114 traffic fatalities by the same point last year.

Grace Altenhofen is a news reporter for the Des Moines Register. She can be reached at galtenhofen@registermedia.com or on Twitter @gracealtenhofen.

Comments / 3

Related
KCRG.com

Two hurt in single-vehicle crash along Ely Road

ELY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt in a Saturday evening crash on a rural Linn County road, according to law enforcement officials. At around 6:50 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash near 8300 Ely Road. Deputies believe that a gold Chevy Malibu that was heading northbound lost control, entering the ditch on the west side of the road and then into a nearby farm’s yard. The vehicle then collided with a stationary piece of farm equipment that was parked in the yard.
ELY, IA
kciiradio.com

Vehicles Crash Into Wellman Restaurant

Friday afternoon, authorities were called to DJ’s Casual Cafe, 603 9th Avenue in Wellman, for initial reports of a truck running into the building and leaking fluids. A second report confirmed there were actually two vehicles involved in the incident. The driver of the second vehicle was complaining of injuries, and was transported to Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Wellman Fire, Washington County Ambulance Service and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded the the scene. Deputies filed a state accident report and have issued a citation to Angel Marie Lynn of Burlington for driving under suspension.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa police officer placed on leave after hit-and-run crash

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge Police Department said Monday that one of their officers is on paid administrative leave. According to a news release from Fort Dodge police, Webster County deputies responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash Sunday evening at the intersection of Highway 20 and Vasse Avenue.
FORT DODGE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Iowa State Patrol#The Des Moines Register
KCCI.com

Fire crews called back to home that was struck by lightning

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — Fire crews in Windsor Heights were called back to a home that had been struck by lightning Sunday night. It happened at around 11 p.m. at 7231 Sunrise Blvd. Fire crews told KCCI lightning had struck a transformer near the home, causing a fire inside. That same home started smoldering again around 6:30 a.m. Monday.
WINDSOR HEIGHTS, IA
theperrynews.com

Vehicles collide at Third, Estella Sunday afternoon

A pickup truck and an SUV collided in the intersection of Third and Estella streets in Perry about 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The Dallas County EMS is responding, and the Perry Police Department is investigating. A witness said the Ford pickup was traveling northbound on Third Street, and the Suzuki SUV...
PERRY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa State Patrol: 2 dead in wrong-way head-on crash

MONROE, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol reports two people have died in a wrong-way head-on crash in Jasper County. The patrol reports at about 7:53 p.m., 79-year-old Dorthy Findlow, of Monroe, was driving the wrong way down Highway 163 near the Monroe exit. Troopers say Findlow's SUV hit...
MONROE, IA
KCRG.com

Driver killed in Linn County single-vehicle crash identified

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities have identified the person who died in the single vehicle crash in Linn County on Thursday. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said Colby Stepanek, 32, of Fairfax, died in the crash. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened on Linn Johnson Road at...
LINN COUNTY, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Police: Ottumwa Man Dropped Off Child to School While Intoxicated

An Ottumwa man faces a child endangerment charge after authorities say he escorted his child to school while he was intoxicated. According to court records, on May 11, 33-year-old Davit Otto walked his kindergarten-aged child over a mile to Douma Elementary while highly intoxicated. Once he arrived at the school, Otto allegedly displayed the inability to speak coherently and unsteady balance. Additionally, Otto passed in and out of consciousness at the school.
OTTUMWA, IA
KCJJ

No charges filed after report of armed robbery in Riverside Casino parking lot

No charges have been filed despite a report late Friday night of an armed robbery in the parking lot of the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office activity log, the Iowa State Patrol responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident just after 11:15pm in the casino parking lot on Highway 22. The caller allegedly reported that the other driver brandished a gun and stole $140 from her.
RIVERSIDE, IA
KCRG.com

Rescue crews save man from Cedar River

A chocolate wonderland was in Mount Vernon on Saturday for the 13th annual Chocolate Stroll, put on by the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community. Candidates for upcoming Iowa primaries make last-minute pitches ahead of vote. Updated: 6 hours ago. Candidates are making one last push to get voters to the polls for...
MOUNT VERNON, IA
iheart.com

Two Hurt In Crash During Cedar Rapids Car Chase

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Two people are hurt after a crash that happened during a car chase in southwest Cedar Rapids. The Iowa State Patrol says troopers tried to pull over a driver on 16th Avenue Southwest for speeding Wednesday afternoon when he ran a red light and hit another car at Wiley Boulevard. The suspect, David Blauer, and a 72-year-old woman who was driving the other car both suffered injuries. Police haven't announced any charges for Blauer.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Sheriff: Iowa construction worker killed after being pinned by equipment

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — An investigation is underway after a construction worker was killed while working on a bridge, according to the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency crews were called at 5 p.m. Wednesday to the bridge that’s currently under construction on Highway 92, where it crosses the North Skunk River.
theperrynews.com

Flooded roads closed in northwest Dallas County

Following local flooding, the Dallas County Secondary Roads Department has closed the following paved and granular-surface roadways in northwest Dallas County:. 180th Street (County Road F25) between F Avenue and G Avenue. 190th Street between F Avenue and G Avenue. 190th Street between Beaumont Avenue and D Avenue (County Road...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

University of Iowa Police investigating following a report of an assault with a weapon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -University of Iowa police are investigating after responding to a report of an assault with a weapon early Saturday morning. The University of Iowa Department of Public Safety sent out a Hawk Alert around 1:40 a.m. saying police were on scene at Cactus 3. That restaurant is at 114 South Clinton St in Iowa City. They said the suspect was wearing a camo hoodie, and asked people to avoid the area.
IOWA CITY, IA
KBOE Radio

OTTUMWA MAN KILLED IN CONSTRUCTION ACCIDENT

On Wednesday, June 1st, 2022, at 5 pm, members of the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the Mahaska Health Ambulance Service were dispatched to the 3300 block of Highway 92 on a medical call. This location is where Highway 92 crosses the North Skunk River and the bridge is currently under construction. While First Responders were enroute to this call, it was learned that a construction worker had been pinned by a piece of construction equipment. Prior to Law Enforcement’s arrival, other workers had been able to free the victim from this piece of equipment.
OTTUMWA, IA
KCRG.com

Man rescued from Cedar River near downtown Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rescue crews were able to execute a water rescue in the Cedar River on Saturday afternoon. At around 5:43 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department, along with other emergency responders, deployed two rescue boats into the river in an effort to pull a man from the water. A photograph provided by officials showed a man holding onto the wall on the outer edge of May’s Island, near the Second Avenue bridge.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
566K+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy