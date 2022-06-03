ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

When does Ohio's constitutional carry law go into effect?

By Laura A. Bischoff, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago

Ohio's new law allowing adults to carry concealed firearms without training classes or background checks goes into effect on June 13.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed the measure in March, which marks one of the most significant changes to Ohio gun policy in more than 20 years.

The new law allows people 21 or older, who are legally allowed to own a gun, permission to conceal that weapon without training or a permit.

Gun owners may still opt to get a permit if they want to carry concealed firearms in other states where licenses are required. Ohio has agreements with more than three dozen states that allow residents to carry concealed guns elsewhere.

The new law also eliminates the requirement that those carrying guns "promptly" inform law enforcement when stopped. Instead, the gun owner will have to inform only when an officer asks if he or she is carrying a weapon.

Gun Policy: Mike DeWine signed permitless carry. Why his gun record leaves him open to attack.

Ohio first passed a concealed carry weapons permit law in 2004. Since then, it's been enormously popular and Ohio lawmakers have shaved down training requirements and expanded places where permit-holders may carry.

The state doesn't consider the total number of active license holders a public record, but an Enquirer analysis from 2019 estimated that about 673,000 or 1 in 17 Ohioans has a permit.

DeWine also signed into law a measure that allows people to use deadly force in self-defense in public places without first considering retreating. And he said he plans to sign a bill that will reduce the number of hours required for school employees to carry firearms in schools.

Laura Bischoff is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: When does Ohio's constitutional carry law go into effect?

