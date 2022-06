The Earl and Countess of Wessex laughed, joked and chatted about the Queen as they joined thousands at a picnic near Windsor Castle.A sea of red, white and blue stretched down 800 metres of the Long Walk as around 3,000 people, young and old, converged on almost 500 tables on Sunday afternoon.Edward and Sophie joined the “Big Picnic” shortly after 2pm, greeting every table for almost two hours.The couple were asked several times how the Queen was doing, to which the pair responded with positive updates about her condition.Edward could be heard talking with one elderly lady who said she...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO