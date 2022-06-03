ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perrysville, OH

Letter: Communities need local newspapers. What will it take to keep them going?

By Ashland Times Gazette
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 3 days ago

As local newspapers continue to downsize, I wonder how long they will be available in any form. But perhaps there is hope.

An article in the March/April issue of Yankee Magazine detailed a trend in New England that has been successful in keeping a number of newspapers operating.

Phil Camp, of Woodstock, Vermont, ski industry success story, purchased his hometown paper, The Vermont Standard, and subsidizes it with a cash infusion of approximately $3,000 a week. Camp notes, “This town made me what I am. . . . This is my small way of saying thanks.”

Retired district court Judge Fred Rutberg and friends bought The Berkshire Eagle in Massachusetts back from Digital First Media, which had stripped it, to restore quality content.

Keeping papers alive — and making profits — is a passion for Reade Brower, owner of Maine Today Media, a local conglomerate which operates The Portland Press Herald in Maine, in addition to smaller publications.

Nonprofit papers, staffed by student journalists, have sprung up in some communities where papers closed. Readers have even donated extra cash to keep endangered papers in print.

Could such actions happen here? Perhaps citizens with financial resources and an understanding of quality publishing could step up to form local nonprofits or locally-based for-profit conglomerates, sparing papers from the ax of distant owners with no interest in local communities. Concerned readers could make modest donations.

Many claim to obtain news via social media sites. But most social media outlets don’t provide reliably sourced, community-based news reports that hold public officials accountable. And everyone doesn’t subscribe to the same sites — so social media doesn’t deliver personal and business messages — from grocery store flyers to garage sale ads, from public forum posts, to lost pet notices — to every local residence, as newspapers did until recent years.

Restoring courageous, unbiased reporting and helping to put newspapers back on every doorstep or email inbox would more effectively support the American values of individual opportunity, small business success, honesty of government and corporate leadership, and strong community spirit.

Kathryn Gerwig, Perrysville

Comments / 0

Related
buckeyefirearms.org

Columbus Reveals Scheme to Regulate Guns Through Board Of Health

The Ohio Legislature has made it crystal clear that it wants ONE set of consistent firearm laws across the state, and it has specifically forbidden municipalities from regulating guns in any manner. However, even though the state's "preemption" law, spelled out in Ohio Revised Code 9.68, has been in force...
COLUMBUS, OH
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of June 6

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of June 6. Erie County. SR 2, from Berlin Road to SR 4, will have shoulder closures for bridge...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

After ‘anti-gay’ speech at Ohio high school graduation, LGBT students demand apology

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   MARION COUNTY, Ohio — LGBTQ+ students are demanding an apology from […] The post After ‘anti-gay’ speech at Ohio high school graduation, LGBT students demand apology appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
MARION COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
State
Maine State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Perrysville, OH
Local
Ohio Business
sciotopost.com

Do You Snort Opioids and Are Healthy? This Ohio Company Wants to Pay You 8,000 Dollars

COLUMBUS – Ohio Clinical Trials, Inc. is looking for people who snort opioids for a clinical study if you qualify you could make 8,000 Dollars. According to the website Ohio Clinical Trials, Inc. is a clinical research organization staffed with highly experienced and highly trained experts dedicated to serving the pharmaceutical industry. Our 12,000+ square foot, 60+ bed inpatient facility is run by a board-certified clinical pharmacologist.
OHIO STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

Residents feel misled by Honey Creek Canvassers

CRAWFORD COUNTY—Residents all over Crawford County are reporting being given misleading information in order to get them to sign a petition to put the issue of whether wind turbines can be placed around sites in Crawford County. In May, Crawford County Commissioners voted to restrict the placement of wind...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#Yankee Magazine#The Vermont Standard#The Berkshire Eagle#Digital First Media#Maine Today Media#The Portland Press Herald
Your Radio Place

Airport Corner #26: Aerial Tour Update

By: Carl La Rue, local pilot & businessman. News, facts and personal opinion, speaking for himself and not as a representative of the airport or this website. Most progress that we humans engage in can be seen from the air, unless an attempt is made to disguise it, like weapons caches and military movements. What can’t be seen directly can be inferred by a myriad of clues.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WKBN

Ohio superintendent resigns less than 1 month on the job

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The leader of Ohio’s Department of Education resigned Friday from his position less than a month after taking it, according to the state board of education president. State Superintendent Stephen Dackin took the position May 10 and previously served as superintendent at Columbus State Community College and Reynoldsburg City Schools. Gov. […]
richlandsource.com

Let's journey back to a picnic at OSR in 1900

It's easy to guess that in 1896, when the Intermediate Penitentiary opened in Mansfield, people around here had never seen anything like it ... or people in Ohio and the entire Midwest for that matter. For the next 30 years the place became something of a tourist attraction. There was...
MANSFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
ashlandsource.com

New law requires flashing lights on Amish buggies at all times

ASHLAND — Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill earlier this week that requires Amish buggies and other animal-drawn vehicles to display a yellow flashing light while driving on public streets. Republican representatives Darrell Kick of Loudonville and Scott Wiggam, of Wooster, co-sponsored the law, House Bill 30, that is...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Noble County hit by some of the highest gas prices in Ohio

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio – Ohio gas prices continue surging to all-time highs as price hikes pinch the pocketbooks of drivers around the country, but it is severely hitting local residents. Auto club AAA said the current average price for regular-grade gas in Ohio is $4.83 a gallon, the highest...
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
visitfairfieldcounty.org

9 of the Best Antique Stores in Ohio

If you like the thrill of scavenger hunts or escape rooms, then you may not be the type to automatically rush into an IKEA when it’s home decorating time. Antiquing is more than just shopping; it’s an experience. And with all the antique stores in Ohio, you just know there are always some great finds around the corner. With that in mind, here are a few of our favorite general and/or niche antique shops in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Clothing found in search for two missing Ohio men

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — During a search Saturday, the families of Koby Roush and Raymont Willis found articles of clothing they believe may have belonged to one of the men. The families of Roush and Willis joined volunteers from Golden Hearts, a Voice 4 the Voiceless, in scouring territory in Chillicothe for evidence of their […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
cleveland19.com

Several Northeast Ohio school districts say ‘no’ to arming teachers

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Following the tragedy in Texas, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine called on the general assembly to pass a bill that would allow local school districts to arm staff members in schools. “When teachers signed up to become teachers, they came in to instruct students not to come...
WESTLAKE, OH
The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ashland, OH from Ashland Times Gazette.

 http://times-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy