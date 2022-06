An 18-year-old Bonifay man, changing a flat tire while working on a roadside service truck crew, was struck and killed Friday evening on the shoulder of Interstate 10. According to a preliminary investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol, at about 7:51 p.m. in the emergency shoulder of the westbound lane near mile marker 110, the man was standing behind his 2012 Dodge roadside service truck, assisting with a flat tire on a pickup truck that was pulling a boat.

