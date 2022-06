BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – On Thursday, activists with United for Respect and Walmart associates got together to protest Walmart’s paid time off. “If you call in four times on the fifth time you will, more often or not, 100% be fired,” says Paula Curtis. Curtis is currently a Walmart associate and has been for the […]

BENTONVILLE, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO