ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Suspect wanted after one injured during shooting at Beckley apartment building

By Jack Taylor, Brandon Eanes
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PyEbw_0fzQ6ZQP00

UPDATE: 9:15 AM Friday, June 3, 2022 : BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to Deputy Chief of Police David Allard, warrants have been gathered for one suspect after a shooting at Hargrove Street Apartments in Beckley.

Through an investigation after the shooting, warrants were issued for Andrew Wayne Miller, 31, of Charleston, WV. He is wanted for malicious wounding, three counts of wanton endangerment, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to Deputy Chief Allard, officers with the Beckley Police Department responded to a shots fired call on Thursday, June 2, at 5:56 PM. Once on scene officers found a 26-year-old victims with a gunshot wound to his chest. Life saving measures were performed until the victim was transported to the hospital where they remain.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of Andrew Wayne Miller, is asked to contact the Beckley Police Department at (304) 256-1720.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One person is injured after shots were fired in Beckley, according to Deputy Chief of Police Dave Allard.

Allard told 59 News of a shooting at Hargrove Street Apartments that left one man injured. According to Allard, one man was shot in the chest, while the gunman ran away from Hargrove Street towards E. Prince Street.

The injured man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. There is no word on the extent of his injuries.

Detectives are on scene as this is an active investigation. Stay with 59 News as we work to get more information on the situation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia police looking for man wanted for murder

UPDATE (June 4 at 5:43 p.m.) — The Charleston Police Department has obtained a warrant for 23-year-old Meeko Harris for 1st-degree murder and wanton endangerment. Harris has ties to the Charleston and Beckley areas, and anyone with information should contact 911. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man died after being shot at a parking lot […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Charleston police obtain warrant for Saturday shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston police have obtained a warrant for a Beckley man following a fatal shooting. Meeko Harris, 23, is wanted for the death of 27-year-old James Daugherty. Police officers responded early Saturday morning to a parking lot located at Hale Street and Kanawha Boulevard for a reported shooting. They found Daugherty with multiple gunshot wounds; he died from his injuries at a local hospital.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman threatened to “shoot up” Day Report Center

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)–A Fayetteville woman was arrested and faces felony charges for allegedly threatening to “shoot up” the Fayette County Day Report Center. According to Chief Deputy Rod Perdue with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, June 3, 2022, the Fayette County Day Report Center contacted deputies about a participant making threats to their […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beckley, WV
Beckley, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, WV
City
Wayne, WV
Charleston, WV
Crime & Safety
wchstv.com

Court records detail timeline in deadly Nicholas County shooting

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — New information has been released in a deadly shootout between two suspects and deputies in Nicholas County, including a timeline leading up to and during the incident. Deputy Tom Baker was killed and Cpl. J. Ellison was injured in a shooting Friday night in...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Police Investigate Shots Fired inside Residence

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man is behind bars following a shooting inside a home in Charleston. According to the Charleston Police Department, officers received the call of shots fired near North Hills Drive around 10 a.m. on Saturday. When police arrived at the scene, they found signs that...
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Convicted Felon#Apartment Building#Violent Crime
Lootpress

Oceana man facing charges for daytime burglary, larcency, unlawful entry

KOPPERSTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Oceana man is facing charges in relation to a series of Wyoming County thefts which took place throughout the month of May. According to Oceana Chief of Police Tyler Dunigon, a report was made on May 14, 2022 of a burglary which occurred within the Kopperston home of David Hearn at around 7:15pm the previous night.
OCEANA, WV
WBOY 12 News

Woman killed in crash on Route 33 Sunday

WESTON, W.Va. – A woman was killed in a crash on Route 33 East near Circle Drive Sunday evening. It happened just before 6 p.m. The Weston Police Department said only one vehicle was involved, and that the woman who was killed was the only person inside it. Police said at this time, they are […]
WESTON, WV
Lootpress

Fayetteville woman charged after threatening to shoot up Day Report Center

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fayetteville woman is charged with terroristic threats after saying she would shoot up the Fayette County Day Report Center. According to deputies, on Friday, June 3, 2022, Maryann Campbell became upset when she arrived at the Day Report Center. Campbell became very loud and stated, “I am going to get a gun and shoot up the place and claim PTSD.” Campbell told deputies that she was mad at her brother, and that’s why she said what she said, but she would never do it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDTV

Woman dies in Lewis County crash

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say one woman died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Weston. Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 33 East near the Circle Drive intersection at approximately 5:52 p.m. on Sunday, according to a release from the Weston Police Department.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Warrants issued for man wanted in murder in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Warrants have been issued for a man who is wanted in a deadly shooting that happened Friday night in downtown Charleston. Charleston Police said they found James Daugherty with multiple gunshot wounds around 2 a.m. in a parking lot between Hale Street and Kanawha Boulevard. They...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Man dies in downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man has died after being shot multiple times early Saturday morning. Charleston police found James Daugherty, 27, with gun shot wounds at around 2:10 a.m. in the Spyros parking lot located at Hale Street and Kanawha Boulevard. Daugherty was taken to the hospital where...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Emergency crews respond to fire in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire in Huntington Monday morning. Heavy black smoke was reported around 10:30 a.m. coming from the home along West 9th Street. No injuries were reported. Crews tells WSAZ.com everyone inside the building made it out safely. Firefighters say...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Lincoln Co. man charged for possession of elk parts

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Lincoln County man was charged with illegally possessing elk parts. West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officers received information that a Lincoln County man had possession of several elk antler sheds and one elk skull with the antlers still attached. A warrant was issued, and the elk parts were recovered. […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
wcyb.com

Buchanan County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting in Hurley

HURLEY, Va--The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident in the Hurley community. The Sheriff's Office said police officers have secured the scene, a suspect is in custody, and no one was injured. No further details were available at this time, but the Sheriff's office stressed there is...
HURLEY, VA
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy