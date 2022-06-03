ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Pride Month 2022: Celebrations in Westchester, Rockland this weekend, beyond

By Karen Croke, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 3 days ago

Pride is all around in the Lower Hudson Valley.

To commemorate LGBTQ Pride Month this June, there will be parties, concerts, parades and rallies across the area. Know of a Pride event not mentioned here? Please email Karen Croke, kcroke1@lohud.com and the list will be updated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Od7K_0fzQ6Oxe00

Friday Night Pride in Hastings, June 3

Hastings-on-Hudson's event takes place 6-9 p.m. on Warburton Avenue, which will be closed to traffic. Before the event, make a pride flag with your family at the Good Witch from 3:30-5:45 p.m.; live concert at the village VFW. Rain date is June 10.

pRYEde Celebration in Rye, June 4

The town of Rye will host a special commemoration  at 10 a.m., at Rye Town Park. Working in unity with pRYEde.org, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to LGBTQIA2S+ education and support, and the Rye Town Park Commission, members of the public are invited to stand together, share in speech and song, in celebration and support of inclusion.

Westchester Pride, June 5

The day begins with a flag raising, includes a pet parade, and entertainment including Broadway star Kevin Kirkwood Smith, comedian Elsa Eli Waithe, a panel discussion "Beyond The Binary," about ballroom and much more. "Ru Paul's Drag Race" star Olivia Lux is the event emcee. 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Court Street between Martine and Main Streets. Free admission. After party at the Sonesta Hotel is 6-8:30 p.m. with a $10 suggested donation. For more information on these and additional events, go to loftgaycenter.org .

'tender/queer', June 6-30

The Clay Art Center in Port Chester is hosting this online exhibition celebrating Pride Month featuring ceramic artists from the LGBTQ+ community. To view the exhibition, or for more information, go to clayartcenter.org

Annual Block Party Celebrating Black LGBTQ+ Pride, June 9

This annual event in Nyack includes music, a cookout and community, from  7-10 p.m. at Hezekiah Easter Veteran’s Memorial Square. This event takes place immediately following the dedication ceremony of Bayard Rustin Way, held at the intersection of South Franklin Street and Jackson Avenue. Speakers and performers will be honoring the late Rustin, an openly gay Black activist and village resident. For more info, go to rocklandpridecenter.org/event

Yonkers Pride event, June 10-11

Yonkers Pride kicks off the 5th Annual Pride Festival with a flag raising ceremony at Yonkers City Hall Unity Fountain (40 S. Broadway) from 4:30-5:30 p.m. The festival continues the following day, from 2-8 p.m. on Main Street with outdoor entertainment, food, merchandise, activities, and numerous community organizations. The emcee is Inita D and headlining this year’s event are Kandy Muse and Rose from "RuPaul's Drag Race." For more info go to yonkerspride.org .

Rockland Pride Sunday, June 12

Now in its 24th year, Rockland Pride Sunday is a day filled with music, dancing, and PRIDE! From noon-5 p.m. in downtown Nyack, this free, family-friendly event will feature  the music of Frankie D and the Boys, David Budway and special guest performers, Drag Queens, the Crowning of Mx. Rockland County Pride, outdoor dining, shopping, vendors, and more. Free children’s activities include bounce houses, face painting, and a family picnic area with arts and crafts.

The day includes the Youth Pride Extravaganza (noon – 5 p.m.) inside the Pride Center (located at 28 S. Franklin St. in Nyack). For more information about the Youth Pride Extravaganza, please call 845-353-6300 or email alex@rocklandpridecenter.org. For more info on Pride Sunday, go to rocklandpridecenter.org/event/pride-sunday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sg7OI_0fzQ6Oxe00

The Resistance Revival Chorus, June 18

The Resistance Revival Chorus (RRC) is a collective of more than 60 womxn, and non-binary singers, who join together to breathe joy and song into the resistance, and to uplift and center womxn’s voices. Chorus members are touring musicians, film and television actors, Broadway performers, solo recording artists, gospel singers, political activists, educators, filmmakers, artists, and more, representing a multitude of identities, professions, creative backgrounds, and activist causes. 5 p.m. show. Bardavon 1869 Opera House, 35 Market St., Poughkeepsie. Tickets start at $20. Go to bardavon.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TrEN1_0fzQ6Oxe00

NYC Pride festivals

A sampling of the many events in New York City's Pride celebration. More information can be found at NYCpride.org .

June 21: The Center's Garden Party, with performances, music, special guest and more at Pier 84 (near 44th Street) at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $99.

June 25: Hester Street Fair Pride Market, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Seaport's Pier 17. Celebrate Pride Weekend with a roster of LGBTQIA+ owned and operated businesses, dance to the music of Bill Coleman and see a live performance or two.

June 26: The PrideFest Street Fair, teems with unique vendors, entertainment, food and activity on Fourth Avenue between E. 13th Street and E. Eighth Street from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. This event draws more than 100,000 festival goers throughout the day.

June 26: The 53rd NYC Pride March will begin at noon from 25th Street and Fifth Avenue. Marchers will proceed south on Fifth Avenue before heading west on Eighth Street. After crossing over Sixth Avenue, the march will continue on Christopher Street passing the Stonewall National Monument. It will then turn north on Seventh Avenue, passing the New York City AIDS Memorial, before dispersing in Chelsea at 16th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Alex Biese contributed to this story.

Karen Croke is the features editor for lohud.com and poughkeepsiejournal.com. Find my stories here . Reach me at kcroke1@lohud.com

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Pride Month 2022: Celebrations in Westchester, Rockland this weekend, beyond

